Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Report: Consumers ‘at risk’ if Digital Markets Unit not given teeth, say MPs
A new report by MPs on the influential Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee has urged the Government to publish a draft Digital Markets Bill that would help deter predatory practices by big tech firms ‘without delay’.
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF)
- Inquiry: Post-pandemic economic growth: State Aid and Post Brexit Competition Policy
Proposals for a Digital Markets Competition and Consumer Bill were trailed by the Government in the Queen’s Speech. It announced measures that would empower the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) Digital Markets Unit (DMU) to rein in abusive tech giants by dropping the turnover threshold for immunity from financial penalties from £50 million to £20 million, and hiking potential maximum fines to 10% of global annual income.
The Committee concluded that fines have been viewed as ‘a small business cost’ by large companies, adding that there is ‘strong evidence of abuses of market dominance’ within digital markets. It warned that ‘consumers and others are at risk’ until a Bill is published and passed.
Chair's comments
BEIS Committee Chair Darren Jones said:
“The Competition, Consumer and Digital Markets Bill has wide support and should be prioritised, especially given the difficulty the Government currently has at passing other laws which are more controversial. There are many areas in the economy where stronger competition is required in the interests of consumers, small business and economic growth and this bill is an essential stepping stone to driving this issue forward.”
The report also called on the Government to ‘end [the] uncertainty’ caused by its failure to publish final guidance on the post-Brexit subsidy control regime, which the Committee found had left subsidy awarding bodies ‘in limbo’. The guidance needs to be published as soon as possible, MPs said.
Passed in April, and due to come into full force in early January, the Subsidy Control Act omits key details of the regime for public authorities to follow when awarding money. These gaps are due to be filled in by final guidance, which authorities will need if they are to have confidence when preparing bids for funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund. The Fund is a replacement for money formerly awarded through EU structural funding.
Mr Jones added:
“The Government promised to replace previous EU funding into projects across the country as part of its Brexit and levelling up offers to the public. This has not yet been delivered and without full guidance and proper financing of the new subsidy schemes, funds that help deliver projects will be further delayed.
“The public will no doubt be disappointed to have not yet seen the so called ‘Brexit opportunities’ that were promised to level up their local community.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/365/business-energy-and-industrial-strategy-committee/news/173840/report-consumers-at-risk-if-digital-markets-unit-not-given-teeth-say-mps/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
New Zealand trade deal: MPs call for analysis of risk to UK food security24/10/2022 15:33:00
The International Trade Committee today calls for an analysis of potential risks to the UK’s food security arising from the New Zealand trade deal.
Damaging Government action hindering tourism’s post-pandemic recovery, Committee warns24/10/2022 11:25:00
The removal of tax-free shopping for visitors from abroad was ‘both short-sighted and incredibly damaging’ to UK tourism, MPs say today, with the decision to reinstate it then remove it again illustrative of the lack of thought given to the industry by the Government.
Significant threat to economic growth in Wales unless grid constraints for renewables are resolved, warn MPs21/10/2022 15:33:00
Wales’ renewable energy potential, and the green jobs and skills needed to reach net zero, are threatened by a lack of UK Government leadership on improving grid connectivity, the Welsh Affairs Committee argues today.
“Challenges lie ahead” for elections regulator in navigating complex law21/10/2022 11:38:00
Complex and confusing electoral law is impacting the Electoral Commission’s ability to oversee free and fair elections, concludes the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in a new report.
Government must restore doctor-patient relationship to the heart of general practice, say MPs20/10/2022 15:05:00
MPs accuse the government and NHS leaders of failing to heed the evidence on the importance of continuity of care, hastening the decline of a uniquely important relationship between a GP and their patients, in the midst of an acute and growing shortage of GPs.
Government acknowledges importance of cash for millions, but confirms no new steps to improve access or monitor cash acceptance levels across the UK20/10/2022 13:33:00
In its response to the Scottish Affairs Committee’s report, Access to cash in Scotland, the UK Government acknowledges the importance of cash transactions for millions, but has rejected recommendations to help half a million Scots in accessing and spending their cash.
Justice response inadequate to meet scale of fraud epidemic20/10/2022 11:38:00
Prioritising traditional forms of crime has left the justice system ill-equipped to deal with continuing rise in fraud, the Justice Committee has found.
Defence’s lack of progress in space domain “unacceptable” and UK “lagging behind Italy”19/10/2022 15:25:00
Today, the Defence Committee publishes its report “Defence Space: through adversity to the stars?”
Committee calls for amendments to National Security Bill19/10/2022 14:20:00
Following legislative scrutiny of the National Security Bill, the Joint Committee on Human Rights has warned the draft legislation risks unnecessary interference with human rights by over-extending powers relating to espionage offences and criminalising behaviour that does not pose a threat to national security.