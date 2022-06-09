Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Report finds evidence of inequality in treatment of ethnic minority ‘Covid heroes’ working in health and social care
Lower-paid health and social care workers, who played a pivotal front-line role during the COVID-19 pandemic, experienced bullying, racism and harassment at work according to their evidence to an inquiry conducted by Britain’s equality regulator, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Poor data collection by their employers could also be masking the extent of discrimination against them, according to the inquiry report.
The inquiry found that job insecurity in the health and adult social care sectors caused fear of victimisation among low-paid ethnic minority staff, particularly if they were to raise concerns. The findings highlighted that in England and Wales, ethnic minority workers were more likely to be employed on zero-hour contracts and job insecurity also contributed to the fear of victimisation and loss of jobs.
Launched by the EHRC in November 2020, the inquiry examined the experiences of workers from a range of ethnic minorities employed in lower-paid roles in the health and adult social care sectors across England, Scotland and Wales. Their roles included healthcare assistants, porters, cleaners, security staff and residential, home and personal care workers.
Work-related factors that may have contributed to their risk of contracting COVID-19 were also examined, such as hours worked, workplace culture, workplace training and policies.
Published today (9 June 2022), the 67-page report exposes a lack of data about these workers, linked to poor levels of responsibility and accountability for them by the outsourced organisations that employ them. The report highlights that the missing data could mask the scale of discrimination against lower-paid ethnic minority workers in health and social care settings.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the EHRC said:
“Health and social care staff, particularly those on the frontline, are among the heroes of the Covid pandemic. They faced significant pressure and risk in keeping us safe. Our inquiry found evidence that low-paid ethnic minority staff also faced discrimination and mistreatment in their workplaces.
“What is more troubling is that a lack of good data may allow discrimination to pass unnoticed. Robust workforce data is crucial so organisations know who works for them and what their employees’ experiences are, so they can take action to end bad practice.
“Our inquiry findings and recommendations will help equality and human rights law to be upheld. We will work with government, the NHS, local authorities, regulators and care providers to ensure that the working conditions of lower-paid workers in this sector are improved and that their crucial contribution to our health and our economy is recognised.”
Dr Lesley Sawers OBE, EHRC Scotland Commissioner, said:
“There are currently significant reforms under consideration in Scotland, including the establishment of a National Care Service and the reform of equality duties for public bodies. These present real opportunities to put our recommendations into action and tackle the inequalities highlighted by our inquiry.
“We call on the Scottish Government and local authorities, health boards and health and social care regulators to work with us to help bring about the change required to improve equality in this vital sector.”
Eryl Besse, EHRC Wales Commissioner, said:
“Our inquiry heard that ethnic minority workers in Wales lacked trust in workplace systems and feared negative repercussions if they raised concerns about work conditions. Some experienced barriers in accessing training opportunities or struggled to find out about basic entitlements such as holiday and sick pay.
“Our Wales briefing highlights several recent developments and upcoming opportunities to improve the working environment for ethnic minority workers in health and social care. Recent positive developments include action to pay residential and domiciliary care workers the real living wage and the publication by the Welsh Government of its Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan. But more will need to be done to address the concerns we identify.”
Notes to editors
- The EHRC’s vision is for a society built on the foundation of equality and human rights, improving everyone’s lives, and helping people in Britain to live well together.
- Evidence for the inquiry was collected between December 2020 and May 2021, and focused on the experiences of ethnic minority workers starting from January 2019 to May 2021.
- 93 low-paid ethnic minority workers in health and social care sectors provided evidence through interviews and focus groups. Surveys were completed by 76 workers in the sectors, 53 of whom were ethnic minorities in health and social care and 23 of whom were staff who witnessed workplace incidents.
- The EHRC commissioned an evidence assessment that looked at 51 relevant publications. Analysis was carried out on a wide range of existing research and reports that focused on areas covered by the terms of reference.
- Available workforce data in both health and social care sectors were analysed and new statistical analysis of existing quantitative datasets was also conducted.
- Read the full terms of reference
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/report-finds-evidence-inequality-treatment-ethnic-minority-covid-heroes-working-health-social-care
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC to investigate Pontins over fears of racial discrimination against Gypsies and Travellers26/05/2022 14:15:00
Britain’s equality regulator has launched a formal investigation into Pontins holiday parks due to continued concerns about discrimination against Gypsies and Travellers.
EHRC statement on ‘long Covid’, disability and the Equality Act10/05/2022 11:33:00
EHRC statement given yesterday on ‘long Covid’, disability and the Equality Act.
Action plan announced to tackle sexual harassment culture in hospitality29/04/2022 10:25:00
Hospitality bosses have agreed a strict zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment of staff in their venues with the launch of a new action plan yesterday.
Britain’s human rights record reviewed ahead of UN examination27/04/2022 13:10:00
Britain must relieve the pressures on its education, health and social care systems following the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s human rights watchdog says in a report to the UN today.
The war in Ukraine and issues for local authorities: our letters to local government27/04/2022 12:10:00
We have written to local authorities in England, Scotland and Wales about the war in Ukraine and their obligations under the Equality Act 2010 and Public Sector Equality Duty
EHRC taking action to improve the treatment of disabled benefit claimants19/04/2022 13:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission is requiring the Department for Work and Pensions to improve its treatment of disabled benefit claimants. This is in response to serious concerns about failures to meet the needs of its customers with mental health impairments and learning disabilities.
Guidance published for providers of single-sex services05/04/2022 13:25:00
A practical guide to the law in relation to single-sex spaces was yesterday published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Protecting people from sex and gender reassignment discrimination05/04/2022 09:25:00
As the statutory regulator charged with upholding equality and human rights laws and standards, we protect all people in Britain against discrimination on the basis of protected characteristics. It is an important part of our role to explain how the law works in practice.
EHRC urges fresh start with critics after UN body rejects requests to review its status01/04/2022 14:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has encouraged critics to reset relations after the UN body that assesses national human rights institutions rejected a request by campaigners to review the EHRC’s international accreditation.