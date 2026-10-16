Report Fraud alert: Police forces being impersonated in scam calls using ‘spoofed’ phone numbers

Analysis of data from Report Fraud, the national cyber crime and fraud reporting service, shows that there has been an increase in reports made where the caller has purported to be from a police force from a variety of areas across the country. The City of London Police itself, the National Lead Force for fraud, has also taken thousands of crime reports of a similar nature.

But in reality, it is a criminal contacting a member of the public, using a ‘spoofed’ phone number to try and obtain sensitive personal or financial details so that fraud can then go on to be committed. Often, the criminals will claim that the victim will be helping with an investigation by providing the personal or financial information they are asking for.

While a number of calls about this type of fraud has been made to Report Fraud, this is likely to be the tip of the iceberg and a far bigger problem that is not reported, so the full scale is unknown.

Criminals use ‘spoofing’ software to intentionally cover up their real caller ID and instead, mirror the phone number of a legitimate organisation. They do this to make it appear that calls or text messages are coming from a trusted organisation like the police, banks or government agencies.

These scam calls may use AI technology, be automated or from a real person. Their main goal is to trick you into sharing personal information or to transfer money.