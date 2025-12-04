Report Fraud service goes live

From Thursday 4 December 2025, anyone needing to report cyber crime or fraud will be directed to our new Report Fraud service.

Report Fraud has replaced Action Fraud, for use in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. People affected by cyber crime or fraud in Scotland should continue to call Police Scotland using the 101 telephone number.

Anyone searching for how to report cyber crime or fraud, or trying to use Action Fraud, will, from 4 December 2025, be redirected to the new service, which can be reached directly online at reportfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Report Fraud will provide:

A clear and simple reporting process to tell the police about cyber crime and fraud

Guidance on what to report and how that information is used

Further support information for victims

The go live of Report Fraud marks the beginning of our new service to improve the national response and, most significantly, the development of a more comprehensive intelligence picture of cyber crime and fraud affecting people and businesses and will result in a faster response from law enforcement agencies.