Report highlights positive legacy of Birmingham 2022
The government’s ‘one year on’ evaluation report shows the lasting impact the Commonwealth Games has had on widening access to sport and physical activity.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has today published an evaluation report of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, detailing the social and economic impacts of the showpiece event in Birmingham.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the Games’ wide-ranging legacy across both the West Midlands and the UK as a whole, in areas such as skills, education, culture, business development – and, of course, sport and physical activity.
One of the Games’ stated ambitions was to inspire and enable people to improve and sustain levels of physical activity, with a particular focus on the most inactive and under-represented groups.
That aligned perfectly with the goals of our Uniting the Movement strategy and we invested £35 million – a combination of government and National Lottery money – on new facilities and other projects designed to increase participation levels.
And following the Games we agreed a 10-year, £5.5m partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority, with the aim of making it easier for the region’s residents to walk, cycle, take part in exercise and play sport more frequently.
"The evaluation report for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is very heartening. It illustrates – done right – the legacy of major events can be positive for improving access to sport and physical activity," said our chief executive, Tim Hollingsworth.
"The Games gave us a wonderful platform to create lasting impact at community level across the country by bringing us together through sport, community and friendship.
"Through Uniting the Movement, we’re committed to tackling the deep-rooted inequalities that prevent some people from enjoying the benefits of an active lifestyle.
"So our £35million investment in the Games was targeted where it was most needed, delivering new facilities and creating ongoing volunteering and activity opportunities for local communities in the West Midlands.
"I’m proud of what we have achieved already and, through our 10-year partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority, we’ll continue to create inclusive opportunities for people to play sport and get active.”
