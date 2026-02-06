Department for Transport
Report of the Cranston Inquiry
The final report has considered lessons learnt from the 24 November 2021 Channel tragedy and has provided 18 recommendations to government (5 February 2026) .
On 24 November 2021, there was a tragic mass-casualty incident involving a small boat attempting to cross the Channel. On 9 November 2023, the then Secretary of State for Transport announced the establishment of an independent, non-statutory inquiry into the circumstances of this event.
My deepest sympathies remain with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, the survivors and all those who were affected by this tragic incident
The inquiry, chaired by Sir Ross Cranston, has today published its final report and recommendations. I wish to express my sincere thanks to Sir Ross and his inquiry team for undertaking this inquiry with great care and diligence.
I would also like to thank those that contributed to the inquiry, notably the families of the deceased and a survivor of the tragedy.
The inquiry has considered lessons that can be learned from the events of 23 to 24 November 2021 and delivered 18 recommendations.
The government will carefully consider the content and recommendations of the report and respond fully in due course.
I have laid a copy of the report of the Cranston Inquiry in both Houses of Parliament.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/report-of-the-cranston-inquiry
