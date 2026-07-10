Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Report of the External Auditor, Audit Committee and Financial Report: UK statement to the OSCE, July 2026
Ambassador Holland thanks Austria's Court of Audit for their professional work as External Auditor, and welcomes their assessments of the 2025 Financial Statements and the overall financial liquidity of the organisation (09 July 2026).
Thank you, Mr Chair.
The United Kingdom thanks the representatives of the Austrian Court of Audit and the Audit Committee for their presentations today and their comprehensive reports. These provide an important overview of the OSCE’s financial health, and oversight of the organisation’s administration and internal controls.
The UK welcomes the unqualified opinion of the External Auditor that the OSCE’s 2025 Financial Statements presented fairly the financial position of the organisation, and are compliant with international accounting standards. This reflects the dedication and professionalism of staff across the OSCE executive structures, who continued to deliver in 2025 under challenging circumstances.
The UK welcomes the assessments in the Reports that the OSCE’s overall financial liquidity remains sound. We note the healthy balance sheet position, the maintenance of substantial cash reserves and investments, and the successful implementation of new accounting standards. We note the assessment that the lack of an agreed 2025 budget constrained strategic planning and limited organisational flexibility. The agreement of the 2026 Unified Budget under Switzerland’s chairpersonship is an important step towards re-establishing budgetary certainty and enabling the OSCE to plan effectively, invest in critical capabilities, and deliver the mandates entrusted to it by participating States, including full respect for the mandates of the autonomous institutions.
We hope that all delegations will build on this positive momentum and work towards agreement of a 2027 Unified Budget which provides the organisation with a stable platform to take forward necessary reforms over the coming years. In this regard we commend the efforts of successive Chairs-in-Office – Finland and Switzerland – in advancing proposals to optimise the work of the organisation.
Mr Chair, I again thank the Austrian Court of Audit and the Audit Committee for their comprehensive reports. We are particularly grateful to the Austrian Court of Audit for their diligent and professional work as External Auditor over the last three years. As always, the UK looks forward to engaging constructively on the report recommendations.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/report-of-the-external-auditor-audit-committee-and-financial-report-uk-statement-to-the-osce-july-2026
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
World’s ocean to be better protected as UK ratifies landmark treaty10/07/2026 17:20:00
UK ratifies the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement.
OSCE Moscow Mechanism Report: UK statement, July 202610/07/2026 12:20:00
The UK condemns Russia’s systematic efforts to compel loyalty from Ukrainian children through militarisation, indoctrination, and coercion
Russia is using civilian suffering as a coercive tool: UK statement to the OSCE09/07/2026 16:25:00
Ambassador Holland condemned Russia’s intensified missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, highlighting civilian casualties and damage to humanitarian infrastructure. Russia has rejected opportunities for a ceasefire and is using continued attacks to exert pressure.
Russia cannot rebrand its illegal war of aggression as counter-terrorism: UK statement to the OSCE09/07/2026 13:15:00
Politico-Military Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, rejects Russia's attempts to characterise Ukraine's defence of its territory as terrorism, reaffirms that Ukraine's armed forces personnel are lawful combatants entitled to full Prisoner of War protections under the Geneva Conventions (08 July 2026).
The UK is appalled by the rising rates of conflict-related sexual violence around the world: UK statement at the UN Security Council09/07/2026 12:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Women, Peace, and Security.
FCDO summons Iranian Chargé d'Affaires over attack on Iran international journalist08/07/2026 12:25:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in London in response to the sentencing of two individuals for their role in the attack on an Iran International journalist in 2024..
Russia’s actions in Ukraine and at the OSCE must not be normalised: UK statement to the OSCE07/07/2026 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland recently (02 July 2026) condemned Russia’s ongoing aggression, highlighting rising civilian casualties, cultural destruction and reports of conflict-related sexual violence, while exposing persistent disinformation. He criticised Russia’s disinformation and conduct in the OSCE and underlined that such actions must not be normalised.
Britain’s place in the new world order: Foreign Secretary's Chatham House essay07/07/2026 10:10:00
We are facing a storm of geopolitical instability, economic coercion, AI and climate change – and it’s likely to get worse. But by working more closely with Europe and seeking greater co-operation outside the big trading blocs, Britain can build global alliances to secure the future of its people, writes Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.