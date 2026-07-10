Report of the External Auditor, Audit Committee and Financial Report: UK statement to the OSCE, July 2026

Ambassador Holland thanks Austria's Court of Audit for their professional work as External Auditor, and welcomes their assessments of the 2025 Financial Statements and the overall financial liquidity of the organisation (09 July 2026).

Thank you, Mr Chair.

The United Kingdom thanks the representatives of the Austrian Court of Audit and the Audit Committee for their presentations today and their comprehensive reports. These provide an important overview of the OSCE’s financial health, and oversight of the organisation’s administration and internal controls.

The UK welcomes the unqualified opinion of the External Auditor that the OSCE’s 2025 Financial Statements presented fairly the financial position of the organisation, and are compliant with international accounting standards. This reflects the dedication and professionalism of staff across the OSCE executive structures, who continued to deliver in 2025 under challenging circumstances.

The UK welcomes the assessments in the Reports that the OSCE’s overall financial liquidity remains sound. We note the healthy balance sheet position, the maintenance of substantial cash reserves and investments, and the successful implementation of new accounting standards. We note the assessment that the lack of an agreed 2025 budget constrained strategic planning and limited organisational flexibility. The agreement of the 2026 Unified Budget under Switzerland’s chairpersonship is an important step towards re-establishing budgetary certainty and enabling the OSCE to plan effectively, invest in critical capabilities, and deliver the mandates entrusted to it by participating States, including full respect for the mandates of the autonomous institutions.

We hope that all delegations will build on this positive momentum and work towards agreement of a 2027 Unified Budget which provides the organisation with a stable platform to take forward necessary reforms over the coming years. In this regard we commend the efforts of successive Chairs-in-Office – Finland and Switzerland – in advancing proposals to optimise the work of the organisation.

Mr Chair, I again thank the Austrian Court of Audit and the Audit Committee for their comprehensive reports. We are particularly grateful to the Austrian Court of Audit for their diligent and professional work as External Auditor over the last three years. As always, the UK looks forward to engaging constructively on the report recommendations.

Thank you, Mr Chair.