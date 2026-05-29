Report of the Head of OSCE Mission in Kosovo: UK statement, May 2026

The UK thanks Ambassador McGurk for his concise and focused report presentation, and underlines support for the Mission's work on democratic processes and with non-majority communities (28 May 2026).

Thank you, Mr Chair.

I would like to warmly welcome Ambassador McGurk – dear Gerard – back to the Permanent Council. Thank you for your concise and focused report and presentation this morning. We commend the OSCE Mission in Kosovo’s sustained and professional work during such a demanding reporting period.

Mr Chair, the Mission’s report rightly highlights the strain placed on Kosovo’s institutions by repeated electoral cycles and prolonged political uncertainty. We continue to urge Kosovo’s political parties to work together constructively, in the interests of all communities, to provide institutional stability, restore public confidence, and enable progress on priority reforms.

The United Kingdom welcomes the peaceful return of representative Kosovo‑Serb mayors to the northern municipalities following the October local elections. We encourage them to focus on practical governance, working constructively with central institutions, and responding to the needs of all their constituents.

The United Kingdom strongly values the Mission’s work in support of democratic processes. The Mission’s technical assistance to election authorities continues to play a vital role in supporting free, fair and credible elections, particularly in a complex political environment. We also welcome the Mission’s wider efforts to strengthen the rule of law, protect community rights, and promote accountability across Kosovo.

Mr Chair, we commend the efforts of the EU Special Representative and international partners to support the implementation of Kosovo’s Law on Foreigners. It remains essential that this process is carried out gradually, transparently, and in close coordination with affected communities and the international community. Access to essential services, including healthcare and education, must not be disrupted. Dialogue and consultation remain key.

The UK remains concerned by the continued lack of normalisation between Kosovo and Serbia. Constructive engagement with the EU facilitated Dialogue, by both sides, and full implementation of all agreement is essential for regional stability and for improving the daily lives of all citizens. We also urge both parties to refrain from rhetoric and actions that undermine trust or escalate tensions.

Accountability also matters. Serbia must bring to justice those responsible for the both the Banjska attack and the attacks against Kosovo Police and KFOR personnel in Zvečan. There can be no impunity for such acts. Full cooperation with investigations is essential.

Finally, we underline the importance of the OSCE Mission’s work with non‑majority communities, including its engagement with institutions such as the Serbian Orthodox Church. The work of the Mission’s network of regional centres – often long-term, low-key and field‑based – remains essential to confidence‑building, early warning, and long‑term stability.

Mr Chair, the UK welcomes the agreement of the 2026 Unified Budget under Switzerland’s Chairpersonship, bringing to an end a prolonged period of financial uncertainty, and providing a more predictable basis for planning and delivery. The reduced financial envelope makes it all the more important that resources are prioritised effectively, and that field missions are enabled to focus on delivering impact against their core mandates. We look forward to further substantive discussions on this matter over the coming months.

In closing, I would like to again thank you, Gerard, for your leadership of the Mission at this critical time. The UK will continue to strongly support the OSCE Mission in Kosovo as it delivers its mandate under challenging circumstances. Its role remains indispensable.

Thank you, Mr Chair.