Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Report of the Head of OSCE Mission to Skopje: UK statement, May 2025
The UK underlines appreciation for the work and added value of the OSCE Mission to Skopje over the last 12 months, particularly in supporting government reforms.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Firstly, I would like to welcome back Ambassador Wahl to the Permanent Council. Thank you for the work of your team over the last year, and for your comprehensive and engaging report this morning.
The United Kingdom highly appreciates the work and added value of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, and the Mission’s support to government reforms.
The United Kingdom and North Macedonia have developed a strong and supportive bilateral partnership since we established diplomatic relations over 30 years ago. I am delighted that our Prime Minister met with Prime Minister Mickoski during the European Political Community summit last week and announced the new strategic partnership between our two countries. This deepens our mutual commitment to work together on issues of trade and investment, foreign policy, tackling organised crime, infrastructure cooperation and migration.
The UK welcomes the findings of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission that the parliamentary and presidential elections held in North Macedonia last year were competitive and fundamental freedoms were respected, though we note the concerns highlighted over insufficient regulation of the process. We encourage the Government of North Macedonia to continue engagement towards addressing the remaining recommendations in the ODIHR Election Observation Mission Final Report ahead of municipal elections later this year.
The UK positively notes the OSCE Mission’s achievements over the past 12 months, set out clearly in your Report. We particularly welcome your continued engagement to promote social cohesion and community rights, and your support on criminal justice reform – including work in the last 12 months on judicial independence, promotion of fair trial standards and strengthening cooperation with civil society.
The UK is also pleased to note the Mission’s continued commitment to gender equality – particularly your support for women’s political participation, and your engagement with parliament on the adoption of a new Gender Action Plan for 2025-2027.
Mr Chair, it is vital for the work of all OSCE field operations that participating States agree a Unified Budget for 2025 and beyond. As highlighted in the Report, the continued non-agreement of budgets and the resulting forced subsistence on monthly allotments make it very challenging for field missions to deliver across their mandates and adjust to changing priorities. We urge all participating States to engage constructively with upcoming proposals to resolve the impasse over budgets.
Thank you, Ambassador Wahl. Thank you, Mr Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/report-of-the-head-of-osce-mission-to-skopje-uk-statement-may-2025
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Statement on behalf of the thirteenth Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board27/05/2025 11:15:00
The thirteenth Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met on 22nd May 2025.
The Arab Plan for Early Recovery, Reconstruction and Development sets out a realistic path for the reconstruction of Gaza: UK statement at the UN27/05/2025 11:10:00
Statement given recently by Stephen Hickey, Director for Middle East and North Africa in the FCDO, at the Preparatory meeting of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.
Russia's war must end without delay, and the way it ends should matter to us all: UK statement to the OSCE23/05/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland corrects Russia's claims that the UK wishes to prolong the war in Ukraine.
78th World Health Assembly: UK National Statement22/05/2025 13:12:00
The UK's National Statement for the WHO's World Health Assembly. Delivered yesterday by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.
Joint statement on the launch of a High-Level Panel on Social Protection in Fragile and Conflict Settings22/05/2025 09:10:00
Joint statement from the Panel co-chairs, Lord Collins of Highbury, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and H.E. Salah Ahmed Jama, Deputy Prime Minister, Federal Government of Somalia
UK stands ready to send more aid to Gaza as Minister pledges further support21/05/2025 16:15:00
Minister for Development announces new UK support for Gaza on first visit in her role to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories
UK attends Kimberley Process Intersessional hosted by the United Arab Emirates21/05/2025 14:20:00
The United Kingdom reaffirms commitment to the Kimberley Process and support for its tripartite framework following the 2025 Kimberley Process Intersessional.
UK sanctions hit West Bank violence network21/05/2025 12:05:00
UK sanctions individuals, illegal settler outposts and organisations supporting violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank, as Foreign Secretary pauses free trade agreement negotiations with Israel.