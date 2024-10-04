HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in Essex Police
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities has been published today.
To help Essex Police improve, we have made one recommendation and highlighted a further 11 areas for improvement.
The inspection was conducted jointly by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and the Care Quality Commission.
Get the report
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/inspection-of-custody-suites-in-essex-2024/
