Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in Lincolnshire
We yesterday published a report on our findings following an inspection of Lincolnshire Police custody facilities.
The inspection was conducted jointly by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and HM Inspectorate of Prisons.
This report describes our findings following an inspection of Lincolnshire Police custody facilities. The inspection was conducted jointly by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and HM Inspectorate of Prisons in May 2022. It is part of our programme of inspections covering every police custody suite in England and Wales.
The inspection assessed the effectiveness of custody services and outcomes for detained people throughout the different stages of detention. It examined the force’s approach to custody provision in relation to detaining people safely and respectfully, with a particular focus on children and vulnerable adults.
We last inspected custody facilities in Lincolnshire in 2015. We found that of the 43 recommendations made during the 2015 inspection, the force has fully or partially achieved 32.
To help the force improve, we have made two recommendations to it and (and the police and crime commissioner). These address our main causes of concern. We have also highlighted a further 15 areas for improvement.
Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in Lincolnshire
