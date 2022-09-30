HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in North Yorkshire
Today we published a report on our findings following an inspection of North Yorkshire Police custody facilities.
The inspection was conducted jointly by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, HM Inspectorate of Prisons and the Care Quality Commission.
