Friday 30 Sep 2022 @ 12:25
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in North Yorkshire

Today we published a report on our findings following an inspection of North Yorkshire Police custody facilities.

The inspection was conducted jointly by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, HM Inspectorate of Prisons and the Care Quality Commission.

 

Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in North Yorkshire

