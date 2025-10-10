HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Report on an inspection visit to the British Transport Police custody suite
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities has been published today.
Our inspection of the British Transport Police highlighted three areas for improvement.
The inspection was conducted jointly by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and the Care Quality Commission.
Get the report : Report on an inspection visit to the British Transport Police custody suite
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/inspection-visit-to-the-british-transport-police-custody-suite/
