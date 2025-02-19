Report on supporting Welsh speaking communities welcomed

The report explores how town and country planning can have an impact on the language.

The Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities has been examining the status of the Welsh language and the challenges it faces within our communities.

The Commission has today published a report on town and country planning. Evidence presented to the Commission showed many planning authorities and professional bodies think there is a need to look again at town and country planning policies and guidelines in relation to the Welsh language.

The report makes 14 recommendations, including the need to strengthening guidance and making consideration of the impact planning policies and guidelines on the language.

One of the commission’s recommendations is to provide a framework for assessing the effect of a planning application on the Welsh language in areas with a higher percentage of Welsh speakers in the same way as is done for planning applications on Special Areas of Conservation. The commission also recommends strengthening Technical Advice Note 20 to provide clearer guidance in a number of areas relevant to planning and the Welsh language.

The Government will now consider this report and respond to its findings.

The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford said:

I would like to thank the members of the Commission for presenting this report, and the contributors who have given their time and expertise. We’ll consider the report's findings and recommendations over the coming months.

Chair of the Commission Dr Simon Brooks said: