Welsh Government
|Printable version
Report on supporting Welsh speaking communities welcomed
The report explores how town and country planning can have an impact on the language.
The Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities has been examining the status of the Welsh language and the challenges it faces within our communities.
The Commission has today published a report on town and country planning. Evidence presented to the Commission showed many planning authorities and professional bodies think there is a need to look again at town and country planning policies and guidelines in relation to the Welsh language.
The report makes 14 recommendations, including the need to strengthening guidance and making consideration of the impact planning policies and guidelines on the language.
One of the commission’s recommendations is to provide a framework for assessing the effect of a planning application on the Welsh language in areas with a higher percentage of Welsh speakers in the same way as is done for planning applications on Special Areas of Conservation. The commission also recommends strengthening Technical Advice Note 20 to provide clearer guidance in a number of areas relevant to planning and the Welsh language.
The Government will now consider this report and respond to its findings.
The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford said:
I would like to thank the members of the Commission for presenting this report, and the contributors who have given their time and expertise. We’ll consider the report's findings and recommendations over the coming months.
Chair of the Commission Dr Simon Brooks said:
Following thorough research, the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities came to the conclusion that policies in town and country planning relevant to the Welsh language should be revised.
Improving the consideration given to the Welsh language in the planning system is one of the most important things we can do to ensure the future of our language as a national and community language.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/report-supporting-welsh-speaking-communities-welcomed
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Have your say on improving transport in your area19/02/2025 14:15:00
People will have the chance to have their say on regional transport spending under new plans being set out.
Stars align as Wales leads the UK in dark skies protection19/02/2025 13:15:00
Wales will this week become the first UK nation to introduce national good practice guidance to help protect its dark skies.
Wales moves to ban greyhound racing19/02/2025 10:15:00
Yesterday [Tuesday, 18 February] the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has said that now is the right time to move to ban greyhound racing in Wales.
£19 million to support the higher education sector18/02/2025 14:05:00
Universities in Wales will be supported by investment of £18.5 million to help them address the challenges facing the higher education sector, and a further £500,000 to support international recruitment and promotion.
Meet the organisation turning surplus food into support for those in need18/02/2025 09:05:00
Every year around 400,000 tonnes of food goes to waste in Wales and, if just one per cent of that was saved, it could be used to provide more than nine million meals.
Additional funding to help those through difficult times17/02/2025 14:05:00
An extra £3m is being invested in bereavement services across Wales to help ensure everyone can access the support they need, when they need it.
£5.25m Welsh Government funding to benefit unpaid carers17/02/2025 11:05:00
Unpaid carers in Wales will continue to receive additional support to take well-earned breaks from their caring role, Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden has said.
Minister sets out vision for ethical use of AI in health and care in Wales17/02/2025 10:10:00
The Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing has outlined ambitious plans to establish Wales as a trailblazer in the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Innovative apprenticeship scheme boosting social care workforce17/02/2025 09:10:00
For National Apprenticeships Week, the Minister for Children and Social Care met with former apprentices to hear how an innovative scheme helped them qualify as social workers.