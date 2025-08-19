Business Companion
|Printable version
Report on vaccination of poultry against avian influenza
A joint industry, cross-Government report on the potential use of vaccination of poultry as a preventative measure against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the UK.
The joint industry, cross-Government avian influenza vaccination taskforce (the Taskforce) was established to explore the UK's position on avian influenza vaccination and make recommendations for the potential use of vaccination of poultry as a preventative measure against HPAI in the UK. The work of the Taskforce is essential to ensure the UK is aligned with the evolving global position, and has an up-to-date, evidence-based policy on HPAI vaccination.
This report provides a detailed analysis, including consideration of:
- current policy across the UK
- the legislative framework for vaccination and regulatory processes for authorisation
- factors in selecting a vaccine
- relevant trials, surveillance, trade, cost and benefit
Whilst supporting the principles of vaccination, significant uncertainties remain. The Taskforce will therefore drive forward actions including:
- exploring a targeted turkey vaccination trial
- proactive engagement with trading partners
- work to build surveillance and laboratory capacity
The Taskforce will then publish its final recommendation.
(Source: Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, 24 July 2025)
For more information on this subject, please see 'Avian influenza (bird flu)'.
Original article link: https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/news-and-updates/report-on-vaccination-of-poultry-against-avian-influenza
Latest News from
Business Companion
Product Regulation and Metrology Act 2025 receives Royal Assent19/08/2025 13:20:00
Tougher powers to make online marketplaces safer and protect the public from dangerous products as part of the Government's Plan for Change, have moved a step closer following Royal Assent of the Product Regulation and Metrology Act.
Foot-and-mouth disease control strategy18/08/2025 11:10:00
This document describes how a suspect case and outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) would be managed in Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales, not including Northern Ireland) and the measures to be applied within the framework of national law.
FSA campaign (inc. industry guidance) on the effects that glycerol in slush ice drinks has on children21/07/2025 13:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) launched a new campaign to warn parents and caregivers not to give children under 7 slush ice drinks or 'slushies' containing glycerol.
Guidance on important changes to consumer law29/04/2025 10:20:00
On 6 April, parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) came into force.
Guidance on important changes to consumer law17/04/2025 11:20:00
On 6 April, parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) came into force.
Important changes to consumer law come into force08/04/2025 13:20:00
Parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) recently (06 April 2025) came into force.
The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 202411/03/2025 16:20:00
On 6 April 2025, parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) will come into force.
The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 202417/02/2025 14:20:00
In April, it is anticipated that parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) will come into force.