Report on vaccination of poultry against avian influenza

A joint industry, cross-Government report on the potential use of vaccination of poultry as a preventative measure against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the UK.

The joint industry, cross-Government avian influenza vaccination taskforce (the Taskforce) was established to explore the UK's position on avian influenza vaccination and make recommendations for the potential use of vaccination of poultry as a preventative measure against HPAI in the UK. The work of the Taskforce is essential to ensure the UK is aligned with the evolving global position, and has an up-to-date, evidence-based policy on HPAI vaccination.

This report provides a detailed analysis, including consideration of:

current policy across the UK

the legislative framework for vaccination and regulatory processes for authorisation

factors in selecting a vaccine

relevant trials, surveillance, trade, cost and benefit

Whilst supporting the principles of vaccination, significant uncertainties remain. The Taskforce will therefore drive forward actions including:

exploring a targeted turkey vaccination trial

proactive engagement with trading partners

work to build surveillance and laboratory capacity

The Taskforce will then publish its final recommendation.

(Source: Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, 24 July 2025)

For more information on this subject, please see 'Avian influenza (bird flu)'.