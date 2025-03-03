Report: Proposal for a Draft Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 (Remedial) Order 2024

The Joint Committee on Human Rights has published its report into the Government proposal for a Draft Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 (Remedial) Order 2024.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 was introduced to address the legacy of the Troubles and promote reconciliation. Judgments by the Northern Ireland High Court and the Court of Appeal found provisions in the Act were incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights. This included measures providing for conditional immunity and prohibiting prosecutions, limits on civil actions for Troubles related events, and rules on disclosing sensitive material.

The Government brought forward a remedial order to remedy some of the incompatibilities with the ECHR. It has also committed to introduce primary legislation to address further legacy issues.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights was required under Standing Orders to scrutinise the proposed remedial orders and report its findings to Parliament.

The report welcomes the proposed remedial order. However, the report also details three areas where the Government should make improvements before it proceeds.