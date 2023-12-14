Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Report publication: Appointment of HM Chief Inspector of Probation
The Justice Committee has published its report following the pre-appointment scrutiny hearing on Tuesday, 12 December with the Government’s preferred candidate for HM Chief Inspector of Probation (HMCIP), Martin Jones CBE.
The cross-party committee of MPs concludes that Mr Jones meets the criteria for the position of HMCIP and endorses his appointment.
The report states: “We were reassured by the considerable experience that Mr Jones would bring to the role, and his demonstrated awareness of the issues currently facing probation and youth offending services in England and Wales.
“We agree with the assessment panel that Martin Jones CBE meets the criteria for the position of HM Chief Inspector of Probation and we endorse his appointment.
“We also wish to place on record our thanks to the former Chief Inspector, Justin Russell, for his service in the position, and to Sue McAllister for her work as interim Chief Inspector, pending Mr Jones' appointment.”
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Probation (HMCIP) is the independent inspector of probation and youth offending services in England and Wales. Mr Jones has held the post of Chief Executive of the Parole Board since 2015.
He previously served as Deputy Director for Sentencing Policy from 2012-2015 and as Head of Crime for Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service from 2008-2011.
