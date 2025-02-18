Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Report publication: Appointment of the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration
On Tuesday 11 February, the Home Affairs Committee held a pre-appointment hearing for the role of Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration with the Government’s preferred candidate, John Tuckett.
The Committee has published its report following the hearing and finds that on the basis of the evidence heard Mr Tuckett meets the criteria for the position.
The report raises concerns about the candidate’s proposed working patterns, given his current residence in Finland, the demanding nature of the role, and the need to be present both in London and on inspections across the UK. The Committee would expect the successful candidate for the position to spend the majority of their working time in London or conducting inspections of sites around the UK.
The Committee further warned that it would be essential for Mr Tuckett to use the role to challenge the Government on its performance on borders and immigration, as well as working collaboratively with them. The report highlights the difficulties faced by a recent incumbent, particularly around the publication of critical reports. It calls on Mr Tuckett to ensure he demonstrates his independence and is fully prepared to challenge the Home Office in private and in public.
Given the previous breakdown in the relationship between the Home Office and the ICIBI, the report further warns that the Home Office must ensure a constructive relationship is built with the new appointee if it is to retain public trust.
Chair comment
Chair of the Home Affairs Committee, Dame Karen Bradley yesterday said:
“Borders and immigration is one of the most challenging policy areas facing the Government and will continue to be for the duration of Mr Tuckett’s tenure. The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration will need to play a crucial, and demanding, role in assessing the effectiveness of Government operations in this area.
“The Home Affairs Committee is satisfied that Mr Tuckett has sufficient experience of senior leadership to be appointed Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration. But we are very conscious of the challenges faced by his predecessor. The ICIBI cannot simply be a rubber stamp for the Home Office’s immigration and borders functions. We would urge Mr Tuckett to ensure he remains strongly independent of the Home Office and fully prepared to challenge their work. Equally, the Home Office has to be prepared to accept the public scrutiny and assurance that the role is intended to provide.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/83/home-affairs-committee/news/205296/report-publication-appointment-of-the-independent-chief-inspector-of-borders-and-immigration/
