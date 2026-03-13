Report publication: Earned Settlement: Examining the Government’s proposed reforms

Chancellor’s pledge to cut billions in govt’s consultancy spending in doubt – PAC report

Government is currently unable to deliver on its strategic objective to reduce spending on consultants. In a new report, the Public Accounts Committee not only casts doubt on government’s ability to meet its aspiration to put an immediate stop to all non-essential consultant spending, but shows that it is not even clear if the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s intention to halve this spending in 2025-26 is an effective approach to achieving the £1.2bn+ in savings aimed for by this year.