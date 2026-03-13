Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Report publication: Earned Settlement: Examining the Government’s proposed reforms
The Home Affairs Committee has published its report into the Government’s proposed reforms to settlement, also known as Indefinite Leave to Remain.
The report follows a short inquiry to consider changes proposed by the Government in its recent consultation on the subject. It provides the Committee’s views on the proposed changes in order to inform future Government policy, with particular focus on those relating to medium-skilled workers, children and young people, and transitional protections.
Latest News from
Chancellor’s pledge to cut billions in govt’s consultancy spending in doubt – PAC report11/03/2026 13:10:00
Government is currently unable to deliver on its strategic objective to reduce spending on consultants. In a new report, the Public Accounts Committee not only casts doubt on government’s ability to meet its aspiration to put an immediate stop to all non-essential consultant spending, but shows that it is not even clear if the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s intention to halve this spending in 2025-26 is an effective approach to achieving the £1.2bn+ in savings aimed for by this year.
UK creative industries face a clear and present danger from generative AI06/03/2026 17:05:00
The Communications and Digital Committee publishes its report ‘AI, copyright and the creative industries’.
SEND reforms left unanswered questions on home-to-school transport and council deficits06/03/2026 12:30:00
New plans designed to help local authorities struggling to finance support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) fail to take into account burgeoning home-to-school transport costs.
UK-EU reset lacks “direction, definition and drive”04/03/2026 17:05:00
Report: From a Common Understanding to Common Ground: Building a UK-EU Strategic Partnership fit for the future
Fairness must drive Seventh Carbon Budget plans, MPs tell Government04/03/2026 16:25:00
Fairness is “fundamental” to the legitimacy of the Seventh Carbon Budget and failure to deliver even benefits to all could put public consent at risk, MPs have warned in a report launched today.
What is your experience with cross-border healthcare between England and Wales? Welsh Affairs Committee seeking views23/02/2026 16:05:00
The Welsh Affairs Committee recently launched a survey inviting NHS patients who use cross-border healthcare between England and Wales to share their experience.
Collapsing forensic science system is a national scandal in the making, Lords warn18/02/2026 09:25:00
Forensic science in England and Wales is not working. Not for the police, not for forensic scientists or lawyers and ultimately, it is not working for the public and the criminal justice system.
WEC writes to Cabinet Ministers calling for stronger protections to tackle misogyny in music17/02/2026 09:25:00
The Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) Sarah Owen has written to the Business and Trade Secretary and Culture Secretary calling for stronger legislative protections to tackle misogyny and the silencing of victims in the music industry and the creative sector in general.