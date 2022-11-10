Report published following EHRC’s ‘A status’ grading

“We are delighted to be re-accredited as an ‘A-status’ organisation and welcome this report and recommendations published by GANHRI yesterday.

“It provides clear recognition of our status as an independent defender of human rights and shows we are setting a powerful example on the global stage.

“Defending and promoting human rights is at the heart of everything we do. That’s why I’m pleased to see the recommendations invite us to continue our core work, look to further strengthen our powers and institution, and keep on making a difference to the lives of people in England, Scotland and Wales.”