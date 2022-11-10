Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Report published following EHRC’s ‘A status’ grading
Following the news last month that we have retained our A-status as a National Human Rights Institution, the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) has now published its full report on all organisations it reviewed this session.
This report includes the recommendations made at every periodic review to strengthen the work of each institution assessed.
Responding to the report, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“We are delighted to be re-accredited as an ‘A-status’ organisation and welcome this report and recommendations published by GANHRI yesterday.
“It provides clear recognition of our status as an independent defender of human rights and shows we are setting a powerful example on the global stage.
“Defending and promoting human rights is at the heart of everything we do. That’s why I’m pleased to see the recommendations invite us to continue our core work, look to further strengthen our powers and institution, and keep on making a difference to the lives of people in England, Scotland and Wales.”
Notes to editors
- Our full response to the recommendations from this session are available to read in a letter we shared with the Sub Committee on Accreditation on Monday 7 November 2022
- The report and recommendations from GANHRI can be found on the United Nations website
- In summary, they invite the EHRC to:
- Widen our human rights protection mandate
- Continue to address human rights issues across all relevant areas
- Cooperate with civil society organisations
- Ensure pluralism and diversity in our board membership
- Advocate for formalising the selection and appointment process of our Commissioners
- Advocate for amendments regarding the provisions for dismissal of Commissioners
- Advocate for greater financial autonomy from central government
- GANHRI periodically reviews and accredits National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) approximately every five years. The EHRC was last re-accredited as an ‘A status’ NHRI in 2015, and previously in 2008.
- NHRIs are assessed against the Paris Principles. These require them:
- To be competent to promote and protect human rights
- To have a broad, clear constitutional and legislative mandate
- To submit advice on human rights issues to government and Parliament
- To cooperate with the United Nations and other international organisations to protect and promote human rights
- To promote education of human rights in schools, universities and professional circles
- To combat all forms of discrimination by increasing public awareness of human rights
- To ensure plural representation in its appointments
- To have adequate funding
- To be independent in its decision-making and operation
- More information on the Paris Principles is available on the United Nations website
- There are two levels of accreditation, rating NHRIs' compliance with the Paris Principles:
- ‘A’ – fully compliant
- ‘B’ – partially compliant
- NHRIs that are non-compliant are graded as 'not accredited'.
- This was a routine re-accreditation session for the EHRC. Calls for a special review of our status earlier this year resulted in no action being taken by the GANHRI.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/report-published-following-ehrc’s-‘-status’-grading
