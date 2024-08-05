Report released into shingle ridge on West Norfolk coast

The Environment Agency has released a report on the ongoing work to understand the future management of the Norfolk coast between Snettisham and Heacham.

Last year, the agency instructed contractors to undertake an Initial Assessment of the shingle ridge that runs along the beaches in the two villages. The ridge forms the primary means of reducing the risk of tidal flooding to the people, houses, businesses and caravans in the area. The Initial Assessment was to investigate whether economic, social and environmental triggers, which would change how the ridge is managed, had been reached.

The Initial Assessment has now been completed. It has indicated that the quantity of material on the beach is at a good level and that a recharge is not currently required. Beach recharging involves the Environment Agency bringing in material from elsewhere to replace that which has been taken out to sea through wave action. Instead, the Environment Agency will continue to annually move existing material around the beaches to any low spots in a process known as beach recycling.

However, the report also indicated that the economic trigger had been met. It said that should a beach recharge be required in the coming years; this would now fall short of the approved funding limits.

As a result of the report, the Environment Agency will be updating the 2015 Wash East Coast Management Strategy (WECMS) for Hunstanton to Wolferton Creek. The updated strategy will further assess the latest monitoring data and will reflect the findings of the Initial Assessment report. It will ultimately determine the future flood risk management approach for this section of coastline.

The Environment Agency will continue to work with the local community and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk to determine the next steps.

Sadia Moeed, Area Director for the Environment Agency, said: “Following this report, it is more important than ever that residents help to protect the ridge to ensure it lasts as long as possible.

“Property owners should refrain from digging into the ridge at all and approach the Environment Agency if they wish to undertake works within 16m of it. This will help preserve the integrity of the ridge and its ability to perform as a natural flood defence.

“In the meantime, the Environment Agency will be looking at future options it can take in step with the council and local residents.”

Cllr Sandra Squire, Cabinet member for Environment and Coastal at the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, said: “The approach taken by the Environment Agency to engage with residents and visitors, alongside organisations including the borough council, is very much welcomed. The report will be scrutinised by our E&C Panel as well as representatives of the local community. It’s vital that residents and tourists understand that they play a part in ensuring this natural defence is protected. I urge residents who live on or near this coastline to attend one of the drop-in sessions to be held in August to find out how they can play their part and have a say in the future of the Shingle Ridge.”

Following the report, the Environment Agency and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk will be hosting 2 drop-in sessions. These sessions will allow those living in the area to find out more about the report and next steps.

The first session will be at Snettisham Sailing Club on 8 August from 4pm to 6.30pm. The second will be at Heacham Methodist Church Hall on 9 August from 4pm to 6.30pm.

