Report shows long waits down across NHS Scotland

Sustained progress on waiting times during the past year.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has reaffirmed NHS Scotland ‘is turning a corner’ as he welcomes a new report outlining progress in tackling waits for treatment.

The report highlights sustained progress on waiting times in the past year, including waits of over a year decreasing for eight consecutive months since May 2025 and new outpatient waits over a year more than halving since July 2025.

Other progress reported in 'A Year of Progress - Driving Improvement and Building a Stronger NHS’ include:

inpatient/day-case waits over a year reducing by almost 30% since July 2025

more procedures commissioned by National Treatment Centres compared to last year

the Golden Jubilee becoming the largest hip and knee replacement centre in the UK

an additional 108,000 new outpatient appointments, procedures and diagnostic tests so far in 2025-26 compared to same period last year.

Hospital at Home is also helping relieve pressure on the system and improving patient care - new statistics published today show between November 2025 to January 2026 almost 7,200 patients were treated via the programme.

To enhance patient care, the Health Secretary also confirmed new online service MyCare.Scot will begin rollout nationally across Scotland from April, building on the successful pilot launched in Lanarkshire in December.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: