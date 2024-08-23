National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Report shows private rented sector makes £4 billion contribution to North West's economy
A report authored by PwC, and commissioned by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) and Paragon Bank, reveals that the private rented sector (PRS) in the North West region of England makes a gross value added (GVA) contribution of £4bn to the UK economy.
The report, entitled "The Economic Contribution of the Private Rented Sector”, examines the economic impact generated by small and medium-sized landlords (classified as those with 15 or fewer properties) across England and Wales. It highlights that the North West’s PRS accounts for 1.76% of the region’s total GVA.
The report also underlines how North West’s PRS supports 34, 000 jobs both directly and indirectly across various industries in this region. This finding demonstrates the importance of the UK’s PRS in driving investment and employment across the UK.
For more detailed insights from the report, click here.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, commented on the report saying:
“With an unprecedented supply and demand crisis continuing to unfold across the UK, these findings demonstrate clearly why a thriving private rented sector is in the interests of both landlords and tenants.
“A healthy, dynamic private rental market produces not only much-needed rental properties at what is a tough time for tenants, it also helps sustain employment across a wider range of different industries.
“This report should serve as a reminder to the Government that encouraging growth in the market helps meet housing demand and creates more jobs and investment across the country.”
Louisa Sedgwick, Managing Director for Mortgages at Paragon Bank said:
“Alongside the important societal function of providing homes for the region’s diverse population, this report reveals the sizable Gross Value Added (GVA) contribution that the Private Rented Sector makes to the North West. In addition, the sector supports an estimated 34,000 jobs, directly and indirectly through the supply chain and broader economy, reinforcing its importance to the region.
“With the North West being one of the UK’s most dynamic regions and one that is central to our economic growth, the PRS has potential to contribute even more. It is important, however, that we foster an attractive investment environment, with tax and regulatory policy recognising the vital contribution that landlords make.”
Notes
- This report, entitled ‘Economic Contribution of the Private Rented Sector’ and compiled by PwC, can be found on the NRLA’s website here.
- The report estimates the economic contribution of small and medium landlords (defined as those with 15 or fewer rental properties in their portfolios) in England and Wales. Its findings resulted from an economic input-output analysis, and the examination of property rental revenue data. Further details on the methodology which underpins this project, can be found in the report’s appendix on page 13.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at http://www.nrla.org.uk. It tweets @NRLAssociation.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/report-shows-private-rented-sector-makes-4-billion-contribution-to-north-wests-economy
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Rent controls would be a disaster for tenants15/08/2024 11:15:00
A third of private sector landlords would sell properties they let if rent controls were introduced, according to new research.
Report highlights £14.6 billion economic contribution of the London private rented sector30/07/2024 16:15:00
A report by professional services firm PwC, commissioned by the NRLA and Paragon Bank, indicates that London’s private rented sector (PRS) makes a gross value added contribution of £14.6bn to the UK economy.
NRLA confirms Aspray as recognised supplier23/07/2024 09:15:00
The NRLA is excited to announce that Aspray, an award-winning leader in the field of property claims management, has become a new NRLA recognised supplier.
English Housing Survey: eight in ten private renters satisfied with rented accommodation19/07/2024 14:05:00
Private renters are more satisfied with their accommodation than those in the social rented sector, according to new data published yesterday.
Rental reform must work for tenants and responsible landlords18/07/2024 11:15:00
Yesterday’s King’s Speech confirmed that the newly-elected Labour Government will introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill to parliament.
Landlords will work with new government on rental reform05/07/2024 12:15:00
In the wake of the news that Labour has won a significant majority in the 2024 general election, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has issued a statement congratulating the new government on its election to office.
Landlords and tenants need certainty on rental reform02/07/2024 12:15:00
Ahead of polling day on 4 July, the NRLA has, with other landlord groups issued a joint public statement calling on the next Government to pass the Renters (Reform) Bill as a matter of ‘urgency’.
Renters and landlords face chronic uncertainty amid silence from parties on housing benefits crisis28/06/2024 14:15:00
Millions of people living and working in the private rented sector face chronic uncertainty due to a failure by the main political parties to provide clarity on housing benefit rates.