Solicitors Regulation Authority
|Printable version
Report shows small firms keen to adopt technology but barriers still exist
We have published research looking at sole practitioners and small firms when using new technology and promoting innovation.
It found that while firms were keen to embrace new technology, they still faced barriers to adoption. These included concerns about cost, finding products to meet their needs, and the risk of investing in technology that wasn't futureproof. While 82% agreed that technology would help their part of the sector provide better value to consumers, only 4% felt that there were no barriers to adopting it.
More than half of respondents said it was difficult finding the right technology to meet needs, with some describing either a 'wild west' of options to choose from or finding nothing that suited their business at all. A fifth wanted greater transparency of pricing models to support future adoption.
The research was carried out by Thinks Insight & Strategy on our behalf and involved interviews, workshops and surveys with around 150 solicitors and eight interviews with technology providers. It looked at how smaller firms and practitioners were using, implementing and integrating technology into their businesses, and any challenges preventing them from embracing innovation.
Law firms who deliver services to individual consumers found supporting them with using technology more difficult (49%) than those firms working with business clients (37%). And legal professionals with a vulnerable or hard-to-reach consumer base found it difficult to support them using technology. More support from tech providers to support these types of consumers would be welcomed, according to respondents.
Results showed that many firms knew about common technologies, such as accounting and case management software (at 99% awareness of each). The research also affirms that artificial intelligence (AI) is a newer trend for sole practitioners and small firms, reflected in moderate adoption rates (14%). Firms were keen to engage with AI, but needed more information to embrace it safely.
Many concerns from small-sized firms related to whether products would stand the test of time, with 72% of those surveyed concerned about investing in technology that became outdated and was not futureproof.
Paul Philip, SRA Chief Executive, said: 'The use of technology in legal services is advancing at pace and there is a risk that smaller firms, who may not have the resources, might get left behind. This research shows that sole practitioners and small firms want to embrace new technology and value the opportunities and efficiencies it can bring.
'The report provides valuable insights for law firms, technology providers and the wider sector to address barriers to adoption and support smaller firms. The government's Plan for Change outlines how greater use of AI and technology in legal services will spur economic growth. As small-sized firms are a gateway to legal services for consumers, unlocking their ability to engage with innovation is key.'
We have a strategic priority to support innovation and technology that improves the delivery of legal services and access to them. An important part of delivering on this is supporting small firms to adopt appropriate technological solutions. Most law firms we regulate are small in size, and they are essential in providing the public with access to legal services, particularly those in local communities outside of English and Welsh cities.
Our Innovate programme provides events and resources that support legal professionals to make confident and informed decisions about technology.
Other findings include:
- Almost two thirds (64%) believed technology will support improved access to justice.
- A majority (82%) agreed that technology and innovation would help the sector provide better value to clients.
- Sole practitioners and small firms (24%) reported they would need access to training to support future adoption.
Original article link: https://www.sra.org.uk/sra/news/press/small-firms-tech-adoption-research/
|Solicitors
|Consumers
|Students
|Trainees
|About us
|Risk
Latest News from
Solicitors Regulation Authority
First-tier complaints rule changes should help everyone improve02/06/2025 10:15:00
We have launched a consultation on proposed changes to our rules that should help law firms further improve how they define and deal with complaints about their service.
SRA sets out expanded 2025/26 business plan to address rising risks in legal services09/05/2025 11:25:00
We are consulting on our 2025/26 Business Plan, which outlines an increased programme of work to respond to a rapidly changing legal sector.
Annual conference gives SQE updates11/04/2025 16:05:00
More than 900 delegates joined this year's SQE Virtual Conference live online. Many more are expected to catch up with the three sessions on YouTube over the coming weeks.
SRA annual reports record progress toward promoting public interest20/12/2024 15:20:00
We have summarised the work we have done protecting and promoting the public interest during 2022/23 in our latest annual reports.
SRA issues warning notice on unsolicited approaches and cold calling19/12/2024 13:10:00
We have issued a warning to law firms, especially those engaged in high volume claims work, about prohibited marketing practices, such as cold calling, door knocking and directly targeted online messaging.
Thematic reviews of professional obligations and probate16/12/2024 10:15:00
We have published two new thematic reviews into professional obligations, and probate and estate administration.
Consultation on potential changes to how client money is handled in the legal sector15/11/2024 09:25:00
As part of our ongoing review of consumer protection arrangements in the legal sector, we are consulting on potential changes to how and when law firms handle client money, and how this money is protected.
Independent report finds complex picture behind overrepresentation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic solicitors in our enforcement processes01/11/2024 10:05:00
An independent report into the overrepresentation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic solicitors in the early stages of our enforcement process has found a complex issue with no single or simple solution.