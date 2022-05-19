EU News
REPowerEU: A plan to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast forward the green transition*
The European Commission yesterday presented the REPowerEU Plan, its response to the hardships and global energy market disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. There is a double urgency to transform Europe's energy system: ending the EU's dependence on Russian fossil fuels, which are used as an economic and political weapon and cost European taxpayers nearly €100 billion per year, and tackling the climate crisis. By acting as a Union, Europe can phase out its dependency on Russian fossil fuels faster. 85% of Europeans believe that the EU should reduce its dependency on Russian gas and oil as soon as possible to support Ukraine. The measures in the REPowerEU Plan can respond to this ambition, through energy savings, diversification of energy supplies, and accelerated roll-out of renewable energy to replace fossil fuels in homes, industry and power generation.
The green transformation will strengthen economic growth, security, and climate action for Europe and our partners. The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is at the heart of the REPowerEU Plan, supporting coordinated planning and financing of cross-border and national infrastructure as well as energy projects and reforms. The Commission proposes to make targeted amendments to the RRF Regulation to integrate dedicated REPowerEU chapters in Member States' existing recovery and resilience plans (RRPs), in addition to the large number of relevant reforms and investments which are already in the RRPs. The country-specific recommendations in the 2022 European Semester cycle will feed into this process.
Saving energy
Energy savings are the quickest and cheapest way to address the current energy crisis, and reduce bills. The Commission proposes to enhance long-term energy efficiency measures, including an increase from 9% to 13% of the binding Energy Efficiency Target under the ‘Fit for 55' package of European Green Deal legislation. Saving energy now will help us to prepare for the potential challenges of next winter. Therefore the Commission also published an ‘EU Save Energy Communication' detailing short-term behavioural changes which could cut gas and oil demand by 5% and encouraging Member States to start specific communication campaigns targeting households and industry. Member States are also encouraged to use fiscal measures to encourage energy savings, such as reduced VAT rates on energy efficient heating systems, building insulation and appliances and products. The Commission also sets out contingency measures in case of severe supply disruption, and will issue guidance on prioritisation criteria for customers and facilitate a coordinated EU demand reduction plan.
Joint press release by the Eurogroup President, Paschal Donohoe, and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag following their meeting in The Hague19/05/2022 16:33:00
Minister of Finance Sigrid Kaag and the President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, met in The Hague on Wednesday.
GCC: EU unveils Strategic Partnership with the Gulf19/05/2022 15:25:00
The High Representative and the European Commission yesterday adopted a Joint Communication on a 'Strategic Partnership with the Gulf' with the aim to broaden and deepen the European Union (EU)'s cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and its Member countries.
Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Member States commit to tackling the employment and employability challenges of the most vulnerable, especially among youth and women19/05/2022 13:25:00
The fifth Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Ministerial on Employment and Labour, held on 17 and 18 May in Marrakech, Morocco, focused on “Employment and employability of the most vulnerable, especially among youth and women”.
EU steps up action to strengthen EU defence capabilities, industrial and technological base: towards an EU framework for Joint defence procurement19/05/2022 12:38:00
In response to the European Council tasking at the Versailles Summit, the Commission and the High Representative yesterday presented an analysis of the defence investment gaps, and propose further measures and actions necessary to strengthen the European defence industrial and technological base.
Ukraine: Commission presents plans for the Union's immediate response to address Ukraine's financing gap and the longer-term reconstruction19/05/2022 11:33:00
The Commission yesterday set out plans in a Communication for the EU's immediate response to address Ukraine's financing gap, as well as the longer-term reconstruction framework.
State aid: Commission approves a €30 million Maltese scheme to support the importation, manufacturing and wholesale of grains in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine19/05/2022 10:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €30 million Maltese scheme to support companies active in the importation, manufacturing and wholesale of grains and other similar products in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
EU allocates €25 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians17/05/2022 10:25:00
The EU yesterday announced €25 million in humanitarian aid to meet the basic needs of vulnerable Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.
Spring 2022 Economic Forecast: Russian invasion tests EU economic resilience17/05/2022 09:25:00
The outlook for the EU economy before the outbreak of the war was for a prolonged and robust expansion.
Council adopts position on new requirements for European standardisation organisations (ESOs)16/05/2022 16:33:00
Member states recently (13 May 2022) agreed their position on the proposed amendment to the European standardisation regulation.