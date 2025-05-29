Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Reprimand issued to Greater Manchester Police over CCTV failings
We have issued a reprimand to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) following failures in its storage and handling of CCTV footage
- Police force demonstrated “serious shortcomings” in how they handle CCTV footage
- GMP “unable to recover” two hours missing footage
- Force has since improved retention policies and upgraded surveillance system
A person was held in custody for 48 hours in February 2021. During this period, a CCTV system was in operation.
GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate (PSD) later submitted an internal request to retain this information beyond the typical 90-day period. When responding to a subsequent related subject access request, the force later realised two hours of the footage was missing. GMP states that, despite all attempts, it is unable to recover the missing two hours of footage. This led GMP to self-reporting a personal data breach to the ICO on 5 September 2023.
Our investigation assessed GMP’s compliance with data protection laws related to the storage of CCTV footage. We have ruled that GMP has failed to provide the complainant with their personal data, both without undue delay and by the end of the applicable period of one month, and failed to ensure that the appropriate technical or organisational measures were in place to protect the accidental loss of the CCTV data it was processing.
Our investigation found two key failings in GMP’s data protection practices:
- A misunderstanding between GMP staff, with regards to the responsibility to conduct a quality check of the retained footage.
- A lack of policies and guidelines within GMP to identify that quality checks were required or who is responsible for this task.
Sally Anne Poole, Head of Investigations at the Information Commissioner’s Office, said:
“CCTV footage, particularly of a person at their most vulnerable, can contain highly sensitive personal data and must be properly protected. It is vital that authorities like police forces have the strictest measures in place to protect personal data to maintain public trust.
“It is clear in this case that Greater Manchester Police failed its obligation to keep the complainant’s personal data safe and demonstrated serious shortcomings in how it handles CCTV footage. Data protection is not an afterthought; it is a core responsibility. In this case, we see the potential consequences when this responsibility is not properly adhered to.
“Police forces and public bodies across the country can learn from failures like this and ensure they have the right systems and oversight in place to prevent these mistakes from happening again. Public trust depends on it.”
In the time since the incident, GMP has taken remedial action, including:
- Implementing clearer retention policies for CCTV footage.
- Proactive investment in its surveillance and security system infrastructure in 2023, resulting in a significant upgrade in its system capabilities.
- Strengthening internal oversight and governance measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
- Introducing a strictly regulated process to ensure that only authorised force personnel have access to the footage held within the CCTV server.
There is an ongoing investigation into the wider case by the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
The full reprimand can be read here.
For further information on how organisations can ensure compliance with data protection laws, see our guidance on accountability and governance.
Notes for editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone call our helpline on 0303 123 1113, or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/05/reprimand-issued-to-greater-manchester-police-over-cctv-failings/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Improvements in proactive publication for public authorities26/05/2025 09:10:00
Transparency is the cornerstone of accountability, and the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA) is designed to increase transparency. But this legislation isn’t just about responding to requests; public authorities must also publish information proactively. This allows the public to routinely access information that is in the public interest and is safe to disclose.
London council reprimanded for exposing personal details of 6,528 people for almost two years23/05/2025 15:15:15
We have reprimanded the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham (the council) after it left exposed the personal information of 6,528 people for almost two years.
Sole trader fined £50,000 after making over 194,000 unlawful marketing calls16/05/2025 10:25:00
We have fined Newcastle based sole trader Darian Bishop, trading as ECO4U, £50,000 for making over 194,000 unlawful marketing calls to people on the UK’s ’do not call’ register.
ICO consultation on the draft updated guidance on encryption14/05/2025 14:25:00
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) is consulting on draft updated guidance on encryption.
Statement on cyber incidents impacting retailers07/05/2025 09:10:00
Statement given recently on cyber incidents impacting retailers.
ICO calls for protections for 23andMe customer data02/05/2025 10:10:00
The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) have called for the protection of the sensitive personal data of 23andMe’s customers during and after the genetic testing company’s bankruptcy proceedings.
Statement on British Library’s 2023 ransomware attack30/04/2025 15:20:00
In October 2023, the British Library reported a ransomware attack to us, which escalated because of the lack of multi-factor authentication on an administrator account.
Compensation company fined £90,000 for unlawful marketing calls25/04/2025 10:20:00
We have fined AFK Letters Co Ltd (AFK) £90,000 for making more than 95,000 unsolicited marketing calls to people registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS), in a clear breach of electronic marketing laws.