Ministry of Defence
Republic of Fiji hosts military chiefs from across the world
The US Indo-Pacific Command Chiefs of Defense Conference took place in Nadi.
Co-hosted by the Republic of Fiji’s Military Forces and the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), this year’s INDOPACOM Chiefs of Defense Conference was an important opportunity to continue building valuable international partnerships in the region.
These relationships across the globe are critical to ensuring UK Defence continues to respond collaboratively to security challenges and increasingly border-less threats.
Chiefs of Defense Conference
Representing the UK, General Jim Hockenhull joined military Chiefs from over 25 nations to discuss shared challenges, such as cyber and information threats, and how we respond to the impacts of climate change.
There was also a focus on the evolving role of senior enlisted leaders and the enlisted force. Representing Strategic Command’s enlisted personnel, Command Sergeant Major WO Sara Catterall spoke on this important topic and shared ideas with her counterparts from across the globe.
Senior Enlisted Leaders panel, including WO Sara Catterall
The recently published Defence Command Paper 2023 reinforced the continued importance of the Indo-Pacific to UK national security. Strategic Command’s Integrated Global Defence Network exploits the power of combinations – integrating our network of people, places, and tech that help us protect the nation and our partners in the Euro-Atlantic, Indo-Pacific, and across the globe.
