Request for proposals: addressing the drivers of serious and organised crime (SOC) in Kukes
The FCDO and Home Office launch an initiative for not-for-profit organisations to address the drivers of SOC in Kukes.
The FCDO and Home Office, supported by the British Embassy in Tirana, will support not-for-profit organisations to create innovative solutions to a complex societal challenge: serious and organised crime (SOC).
The Embassy is seeking an organisation or consortia that will deliver real change on the ground and can pilot a development approach to addressing the drivers and enablers of SOC. The ‘Addressing Drivers and Enablers of SOC’ project will run for 4 years (May 2022 to March 2026) and the maximum budget is £8.7million, including all fees.
Background
This project is funded by the UK Government’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund. It is part of the SOC Programme managed by the Home Office. The project will be overseen and supported by British Embassy staff in Tirana, Albania.
Expressions of interest
- sign-up for the ‘Early Market Engagement’ event on 31 March 2022 by sending an email to British.embassytirana@fcdo.gov.uk. Write ‘Kukes Project’ as the subject line of your email
- you will receive dial in details prior to the event
How to apply
Send full proposals to british.embassytirana@fcdo.gov.uk by 15 April 2022. Read the following guidance in the Specification of Requirements (ODT, 84.2 KB) before you send your application.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/request-for-proposals-addressing-the-drivers-of-serious-and-organised-crime-soc-in-kukes
