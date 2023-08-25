Environment Agency
|Printable version
Rescued endangered native crayfish moved to safe haven
A rescued population of endangered white clawed crayfish that were in danger of being wiped out have been moved to a safe haven where they can thrive and breed.
In June, Environment Agency specialists rescued the population from Pudsey Beck in Leeds as part of a wider operation to safeguard the future of the native species in the River Aire catchment.
Those rescued, which included females carrying eggs, were kept for safekeeping in quarantine in tanks at the University of Leeds before passing health checks.
The crayfish – which now includes 300 babies born after the rescue took place - have been released into a Yorkshire Water-managed reservoir in North Yorkshire – known as an ‘ark’ site where they can live and breed safe from the threat of the invasive species.
The rescue and release is part of work by the Environment Agency and partners to carry out operations to rescue the native species after the invasive American Signal crayfish and a disease it carries – crayfish plague – moved through parts of the River Aire catchment.
In June, native crayfish rescued from Meanwood Beck and kept in quarantine at York Gate Garden were released into Bodington Pond, an ark site at the University of Leeds, as part of the project.
Fisheries officer Dan Chadwick checks over the native crayfish before they are released
Native crayfish plays vital role
Environment Agency fisheries officer Dan Chadwick said:
With so few populations of native crayfish remaining, we must act to preserve what we can.
The endangered white clawed crayfish plays a vital role in keeping our waterways healthy and as a source of food for other native species, so it’s important we take action to ensure its survival.
Those rescued from Pudsey Beck – including babies that have been born since the rescue – have a new biosecure home where they are safe from invasive signal crayfish and the plague they carry.
We will continue to work with our partners to safeguard the future of the native species, including carrying out rescues and finding them new safe homes.
Rare white clawed crayfish are the UK’s only native, freshwater crayfish, and are most at risk from the signal crayfish, which spread crayfish plague and outcompete them for food. They have struggled to survive after the more aggressive signal crayfish population has taken hold across the country.
The Agency is working with partners including Yorkshire Water, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and the University of Leeds to develop a network of ark sites, which are locations in catchments where invasive crayfish, and crayfish plague, are absent.
Here, native crayfish populations can be protected, away from threats. In the future, it’s hoped to use crayfish from these ark sites to repopulate watercourses.
Hundreds of baby crayfish were also released as part of the operation
Work is critical to save native species
Yorkshire Water’s habitats and partnerships specialist Liz Norman added:
This work is critical in helping protect the future of our native crayfish and as a water company with reservoirs that are no longer in use for supply we can offer them a safe environment to thrive, away from the threats of invading signal crayfish.
Alison Dunn, Professor of Ecology in the School of Biology at the University of Leeds, who has been involved throughout the project, said:
Invasive species and diseases can have serious consequences on our environment such as loss of biodiversity and extinction of native species. The good news is there are things you can do to help keep native species safe.
If you’re out and about in the environment – such as walking your dog, working or fishing - please make sure to thoroughly check, clean and dry anything that’s been in contact with the water or riverbank, such as equipment and clothing. This will reduce the risk of spreading invasive species and diseases.
Anything that has contact with the water and riverbank needs to be cleaned thoroughly, using hot tap water if possible, and dried until it has been dry for 48 hours. The use of an environmentally friendly aquatic disinfectant is also recommended. This will make sure all aquatic diseases and invasive species are killed. More information can be found on the Invasive non-native species website
If you see any crayfish, alive or dead, leave it where it is and report it immediately to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060. If possible, take close-up photos of the crayfish to help identify the species. It is illegal to handle or remove crayfish from the water without the correct licences. Do not move animals or plants to a new river or lake and do not use crayfish as angling bait as this could spread invasive species or diseases.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rescued-endangered-native-crayfish-moved-to-safe-haven
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Work begins on the Bude flood scheme improvements25/08/2023 12:10:00
The Environment Agency reached a milestone in the improvement of the £1.45m Bude flood alleviation scheme this week with work started to prepare for the construction.
Project to reduce metal pollution complete25/08/2023 10:05:00
A project to reduce the amount of metal waste from former lead mines near Garrigill in Cumbria from polluting Garrigill Burn is complete.
Weevil could be key to tackling damaging plants in Yorkshire24/08/2023 16:05:00
A pond in Barnsley has become the latest site to test a new approach to tackle one of the country’s most prolific and damaging invasive aquatic plants.
New flood warning services launched in Leicestershire and Derby24/08/2023 11:05:00
The flood warning service in Leicestershire and Derby has been extended to ensure more people than ever are warned about an imminent risk of flooding.
Humber flood defences £29m upgrade begins at Stallingborough23/08/2023 16:25:00
A £29m project to manage the risk of flooding to people and major industry in north-east Lincolnshire is now underway.
£4m river embankment repairs now complete protecting over 170 properties at Airmyn21/08/2023 11:10:00
A £4 million project to protect more than 170 residential and other properties from the risk of flooding at Airmyn near Goole is now complete.
Environment Agency investigates bathing water quality at Bridlington South18/08/2023 13:25:00
The Environment Agency has started a project to investigate the reasons behind poor water quality at Bridlington South beach, in East Yorkshire.
Construction company civil sanction sees charity get cash boost17/08/2023 16:10:00
Construction company Costain Limited will donate £55,000 to Tyne Rivers Trust after polluting the River Don during a major upgrade to the A19 in South Tyneside.
United Utilities Water Limited fined £800,000 for taking too much water from the environment16/08/2023 12:05:00
United Utilities Water Limited have been fined £800,000 after illegally abstracting 22 billion litres of water from boreholes in Lancashire following a prosecution by the Environment Agency.