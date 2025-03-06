Innovation Agency
|Printable version
Research and Innovation awards finalists are announced
The finalists have been announced for the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2025, recognising the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.
There are awards in 10 categories that showcase NHS organisations, industry and academic partners, third sector organisations, local authorities and other collaborators in health innovation.
Hosted by Health Innovation North West Coast and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC), the awards attracted more than 100 entries.
The awards will be presented by Roger Johnson, BBC North West Tonight and BBC Breakfast presenter, who will introduce the awards for the third time.
Dr Philip Jennings, Chief Executive of Health Innovation North West Coast, yesterday said:
“I am delighted we have received so many high-quality applications for the awards. The quality of the submissions underlines the exceptional work being carried out across our region, highlighting the dedication, creativity, and impact of our research and innovation community."
Professor Mark Gabbay, Director of Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast, yesterday said:
“These awards are a fantastic opportunity for showcasing the collaborative approaches being utilised to maximise the impact of research findings, all with the aim of reducing health inequalities and improving outcomes for patients."
Three new award categories have been created to recognise the work taking place in specific areas. They are: Capacity Building in Research; Industry Collaboration – Primary Care; Industry Collaboration – Secondary Care.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 10 April at The Spine in Liverpool.
The finalists are:
Capacity Building in Research
- Primary Care 24
- The Wirral Academic Surgical Programme
- Transforming Social Care
Industry Collaboration – Primary Care
- NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB and Cancer Alliance; Cyted Health; Health Innovation North West Coast
- Moreton and Meols Primary Care Network; Marine Lake Medical Practice; Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group; Health Innovation North West Coast; Cepheid
- Safe Steps Ltd
Industry Collaboration – Secondary Care
- C2-Ai
- Mersey Burns
- NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group
Innovation in Workforce Culture
- Bay Medical Group
- Lancaster Medical Practice
- The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust
Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement Award
- Cheshire and Merseyside Public Health Collaborative; University of Central Lancashire; Royal Liverpool University Hospital
- The Creative Influencers and Liverpool Lighthouse
- University of Liverpool
Patient Safety and Care Improvement Award
- Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust; North West Neonatal Operational Delivery Network
- NHS Cheshire and Merseyside; Health Innovation North West Coast
- Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Research Student of the Year Award
- Donna Shrestha
- Lucy Kaluvu
- Sarah Stanley
Tackling Health Inequalities Award
- Edge Hill University
- Everton in the Community
- Liverpool Citizens Advice
The Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation / Impact
- Level Up Lead Provider Collaborative for Cheshire and Merseyside
- Liverpool John Moores University
- University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
The 2025 Sustainability Award
- Cheshire and Merseyside Greener Practice; NHS Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board; Central Liverpool Primary Care Network; Vauxhall Primary Health Centre; Brownlow Health
- NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria
- NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group
To find out more about their entries, visit www.nwcawards.co.uk/awards
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/Research-and-Innovation-awards-finalists-are-announced
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Sweden: the key to better mental health?05/02/2025 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Alice Fletcher, 03 February 2025.
'Let innovation be just the way we do things round here'14/01/2025 16:10:00
Senior health and care leaders in Cheshire and Merseyside are collaborating to ensure innovations deliver the greatest possible impact on services.
Research and innovation awards launched10/12/2024 12:25:00
The search is under way for the best researchers and innovators in our region with the launch of the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2025.
Care bundle boosts outcomes for babies22/11/2024 10:10:00
More than 5,000 interventions a year are being carried out in the North West as part of a programme to improve outcomes for babies and families.
Maternity and neonatal team wins national award12/11/2024 09:10:00
Health Innovation North West Coast’s maternity and neonatal experts are part of a team that won a prestigious award for perinatal care.
Showcasing the UK market and beautiful Liverpool to international innovators06/11/2024 13:20:00
Blog by Kevin Moreton, Head of International Programmes
£8 million channelled to reduce shipping emissions18/10/2024 10:25:00
£8 million has been invested across three pioneering programmes designed to reduce the UK’s shipping emissions.
Driving innovative solutions to improve health and nutrition18/10/2024 09:25:00
Innovate UK and BBSRC announce £2.5 million investment for 13 projects to drive the design and development of innovative food and beverage products.