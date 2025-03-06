Research and Innovation awards finalists are announced

The finalists have been announced for the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2025, recognising the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.

There are awards in 10 categories that showcase NHS organisations, industry and academic partners, third sector organisations, local authorities and other collaborators in health innovation.

Hosted by Health Innovation North West Coast and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC), the awards attracted more than 100 entries.

The awards will be presented by Roger Johnson, BBC North West Tonight and BBC Breakfast presenter, who will introduce the awards for the third time.

Dr Philip Jennings, Chief Executive of Health Innovation North West Coast, yesterday said:

“I am delighted we have received so many high-quality applications for the awards. The quality of the submissions underlines the exceptional work being carried out across our region, highlighting the dedication, creativity, and impact of our research and innovation community."

Professor Mark Gabbay, Director of Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast, yesterday said:

“These awards are a fantastic opportunity for showcasing the collaborative approaches being utilised to maximise the impact of research findings, all with the aim of reducing health inequalities and improving outcomes for patients."

Three new award categories have been created to recognise the work taking place in specific areas. They are: Capacity Building in Research; Industry Collaboration – Primary Care; Industry Collaboration – Secondary Care.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 10 April at The Spine in Liverpool.

The finalists are:

Capacity Building in Research

Primary Care 24

The Wirral Academic Surgical Programme

Transforming Social Care

Industry Collaboration – Primary Care

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB and Cancer Alliance; Cyted Health; Health Innovation North West Coast

Moreton and Meols Primary Care Network; Marine Lake Medical Practice; Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group; Health Innovation North West Coast; Cepheid

Safe Steps Ltd

Industry Collaboration – Secondary Care

C2-Ai

Mersey Burns

NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group

Innovation in Workforce Culture

Bay Medical Group

Lancaster Medical Practice

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement Award

Cheshire and Merseyside Public Health Collaborative; University of Central Lancashire; Royal Liverpool University Hospital

The Creative Influencers and Liverpool Lighthouse

University of Liverpool

Patient Safety and Care Improvement Award

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust; North West Neonatal Operational Delivery Network

NHS Cheshire and Merseyside; Health Innovation North West Coast

Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Research Student of the Year Award

Donna Shrestha

Lucy Kaluvu

Sarah Stanley

Tackling Health Inequalities Award

Edge Hill University

Everton in the Community

Liverpool Citizens Advice

The Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation / Impact

Level Up Lead Provider Collaborative for Cheshire and Merseyside

Liverpool John Moores University

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

The 2025 Sustainability Award

Cheshire and Merseyside Greener Practice; NHS Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board; Central Liverpool Primary Care Network; Vauxhall Primary Health Centre; Brownlow Health

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria

NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group

To find out more about their entries, visit www.nwcawards.co.uk/awards