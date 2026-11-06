Research England confirms university funding changes from 2027-28

Research England refreshes vision and funding approach for English universities, with changes to targeted funding streams from the 2027 to 2028 academic year.

Research England has set out a refreshed vision and funding approach for English universities.

It has confirmed changes to a number of targeted funding streams from the 2027 to 2028 academic year while maintaining core research and knowledge exchange funding.

The changes follow a period of engagement with the English higher education sector during summer 2026 and ongoing institutional conversations.

It also reflects decisions taken as part of UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) wider allocations and strategy process outlined earlier in the year.

Core funding protected

As a steward of the English university system, Research England supports universities to build on strengths, form partnerships and contribute to long-term economic and societal benefits.

Mainstream quality-related research (QR) funding and the Higher Education Innovation Funding (HEIF) will both continue to see a modest increase, giving institutions maximum flexibility to respond to their strategic priorities.

Research England is also launching a separate consultation on proposed changes to the HEIF formula, following its recent review, with responses invited by 15 January 2027.

Changes to targeted funding

Research England is placing greater emphasis on sector-wide activity alongside strategic institutional funding.

The changes reflect a shift away from time-limited funding programmes towards activity intended to support longer-term sector-wide collaboration and capability building.

The following changes will be made from academic year 2027 to 2028:

Funds ending

The Enhancing Research Culture Fund, Participatory Research Fund and Policy Support Fund will all end, following six years of investment totalling £390 million.

These funds were established as time-limited programmes to build capacity across the sector.

New funding in 2027

Research England is launching a new suite of funding interventions in early 2027, which will support collective action at regional and national levels, building shared capacity and capability across the sector.

Research Capital Investment Fund

The Research Capital Investment Fund will be adjusted with a higher minimum funding threshold and a cap introduced on the maximum any single institution can receive.

The changes to UKRI’s prioritisation of infrastructure investment allow for funding to be spread more broadly on a competitive basis.

This is made further available through UKRI and UK government increased investment in research and innovation infrastructure in this Spending Review period.

Research culture investment

This approach sits within UKRI’s strategy, which commits to sustaining core QR funding for English universities in real terms, with at least £2.2 billion a year over the Spending Review period.

Research England is committed to supporting healthy research cultures as a foundation for world-leading research and innovation and it remains an important objective within its wider funding and policy framework.

With the move away from time-limited, ring-fenced funds, Research England will align policy, funding and assessment mechanisms as part of a broader approach to research culture.

Transition funding

To aid the transition, funding of up to £9 million over three years from 2027 will support collective action at regional and national levels.

This investment is through a new research culture collaboration network, including four regional coordinators and a dedicated coordinator for small and specialist institutions, backed by a central hub.

This will be complemented by support for senior leaders and governing bodies, and work to capture and share good practice from across the sector.

The programme is intended to support activity across multiple institutions and encourage wider sharing of approaches and learning.

Vital role in research and innovation system

Professor Dame Jessica Corner, Executive Chair of Research England, said:

Universities play a vital role in England’s research and innovation system, and these decisions are intended to ensure that our funding continues to support the sector effectively in a challenging environment. Alongside continued investment in core research and knowledge exchange funding, we are making changes to a number of targeted funding streams and introducing new approaches to support collaboration across the sector. We know that change of this kind is not always easy, and that some institutions will face greater challenges in adapting to these funding changes than others. We have engaged closely with and listened carefully to views from across the sector and will continue to work with institutions as the changes are implemented, including through targeted transition support and our continuing commitment to supporting positive research cultures.

Supporting the sector through change

A specialist provider funding review will provide independent advice on how specialist institutions should be recognised within the funding framework.

Targeted transition support with enhanced monitoring will also be put in place.

Reports Research England has commissioned and supported are also made available.

The reports support a deepening of system and sector insights, providing evidence to the sector on our strategic funding and financial health of the sector.

Further detail on each of the funding changes and the HEIF consultation, is available on the UKRI website: