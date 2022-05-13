NHS Wales
|Printable version
Research in coal-mining communities reveals how local histories shape vaccination uptake
People living in areas with a strong coal mining tradition are more likely to have negative attitudes towards COVID-19 vaccinations and lockdown measures to those in areas without this history, according to a team of researchers from Wales and the United States.
Take up of the vaccine was high despite this, particularly in Wales, and feeling part of a strong local community made people more likely to accept the offer of vaccination.
Researchers affiliated with Bangor University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Public Health Wales and the University of Kentucky conducted surveys and interviews asking 9,000 people living in Wales and Central Appalachia about vaccination status and views on COVID-19, economic status, social lives, and political preferences. Their findings are published in a new report, Covid and the Coalfield: Vaccine hesitance in Wales and Appalachia.
Covid and the Coalfield: Vaccine Hesitance in Wales and Appalachia
The project was funded by the British Academy, the UK’s national academy of the humanities and social sciences and is part of an in-depth research programme to examine the underlying factors behind COVID-19 vaccine confidence and hesitancy in different communities.
The researchers found that people living in coalfield areas were more sceptical about vaccines and more suspicious of official accounts of the pandemic, compared to non-coalfield areas. In Appalachia, these attitudes were mirrored by lower vaccination uptake among those living in coalfield areas, but in Wales vaccination rates were similar in coalfield and non-coalfield areas.
In both countries, people who were socially isolated were less likely to be vaccinated, as were people who had experienced economic hardship during the pandemic.
Those who were unvaccinated were more likely to have voted for the Brexit Party or Green Party in Wales and for Donald Trump in the US. In Wales, being unvaccinated was also associated with more negative views towards Welsh devolution. In both countries, people who did not vote were less likely to be vaccinated.
Dr. Christopher Saville, Clinical Lecturer at Bangor University and a member of the research team, yesterday said:
“Coalfield regions in South Wales and Central Appalachia share experiences of industrialisation and deindustrialisation which have left a legacy of health, social and economic inequalities that endure to the present day. More positively, people living in these areas have a strong sense of community and solidarity with one another. Understanding the role these factors play in vaccination is critical as our decisions around vaccination are informed by a desire to protect people around us, as well as ourselves.”
“Taking part in activities – like sports clubs, trade unions, social clubs and community organisations, or indeed voting – that strengthen the social fabric appears to have a role in positive attitudes to vaccination. That is a valuable insight which could contribute to post-Covid recovery, particularly in regions where COVID-19 is just one of many challenges over recent decades, and even help us prepare for future pandemics.”
Professor Daniel Thomas, Consultant Epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, and a member of the research team yesterday said:
“The opportunity to work with public health practitioners in Eastern Kentucky to look at how the coalfield regions of Wales and the US have developed over the past few years has been both fascinating and incredibly rewarding. I hope we will be able to build on this partnership and mutual learning between colleagues in the US and Wales to help improve public health in coal mining communities on both sides of the Atlantic.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/research-in-coal-mining-communities-reveals-how-local-histories-shape-vaccination-uptake/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
NHS Digital Celebrates International Nurses Day with Twitter Takeover13/05/2022 16:15:00
Three digital nurses took over NHS Digital’s Twitter page to answer questions about their profession.
Nurses' contribution celebrated.13/05/2022 11:15:00
On International Nurses Day, Public Health Wales is celebrating nurses and midwives for their incredible contribution to health and care.
Update: Public Health Wales investigating acute hepatitis cases in children09/05/2022 14:15:00
Public Health Wales is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as well as Public Health Scotland (PHS) and Public Health Agency (Northern Ireland) to investigate cases of acute hepatitis in children.
Changes to vaccine reporting on our surveillance dashboard14/04/2022 13:15:00
From 25 April, Public Health Wales will move from daily to weekly reporting of vaccine uptake in Wales on our surveillance dashboard.
Regional funding change provides opportunity for improved health and well-being in Wales13/04/2022 13:05:00
A new report from Public Health Wales examines how a future replacement scheme for EU Structural Funds could be key to improving the health and well-being of people in Wales.
Rural communities face pivotal time of change as 'Triple challenge' impacts take effect13/04/2022 09:15:00
A new report published by Public Health Wales highlights how the combined influences of Brexit, Coronavirus and climate change will potentially see rural communities in Wales experience a time of great change, with both opportunities and negative impacts to navigate.
March 2022: 'How Are We Doing in Wales' public engagement survey results12/04/2022 16:15:00
The results of the latest ‘How Are We Doing in Wales’ public engagement survey have been released by Public Health Wales.
Placing health equity at the heart of Coronavirus recovery for building a sustainable future for Wales12/04/2022 15:33:00
The World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre at Public Health Wales has produced a series of animations to highlight its crucial work in addressing health inequalities in Wales.
Nearly four in ten cancer patients in Wales diagnosed in emergency settings11/04/2022 14:15:00
New research from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) at Public Health Wales has revealed that nearly four in ten (37.4 per cent) of the eight types of cancer in the study are being diagnosed in emergency settings, such as in hospital A&E departments.