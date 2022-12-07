Research on teachers and technology for teaching and learning

The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) has announced the successful awardees of the education research programme.

The awardees will explore new approaches to attracting and developing teachers, and the use of technology for teaching and learning.

A £5.3 million fund will support a total of 9 projects. The research evidence gathered as part of the programme will inform policymaking and practice, leading to better outcomes for children and their families.

Projects will be led by a range of research institutions working in partnership with other stakeholder groups across the 4 nations of the UK.

Understanding how education is changing

The programme will build on previous ESRC investment in research on the impact of digital working by exploring the use of technology in schools.

By rethinking the approach to teaching in a post-lockdown, more digitally connected world, this work aims to inform new, more impactful ways of teaching which integrate technology into the classroom.

Other projects focus on gaining a better understanding of how teaching and learning is changing, with particular reference to improving teacher education, recruitment and retention.

Addressing key contemporary issues

The funded projects cover a wide range of contemporary issues in education, including:

approaches to improving the recruitment, retention, education and development of specific groups, including ethnic minority teachers and school leaders

the use of technology in schools and how it can reinforce or reconfigure existing educational and social inequities

the role of digital and innovative technologies in: recruiting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) undergraduates into teacher education improving foreign language teachers’ knowledge, skills, confidence, motivation, and job satisfaction

digital citizenship and data ethics challenges in the classroom

children’s participation rights in pedagogical practice to inform teachers’ professional development

The research begins in early December and projects will run for up to 3 years.

Informing education policy and practice

Under the leadership of its director, Professor Gemma Moss, the programme is designed to support partnership working between researchers, practitioners and policymakers in different parts of the UK. They will develop lasting networks that can identify and promote key strategic aims for future education research.

Professor Gemma Moss, Director of the education research programme, said:

This is an exciting opportunity for the education research community to work in partnership with other stakeholders and find new ways of tackling some long-lasting challenges in school-based education. The programme recognises the devolved nature of education in the UK and in this context is looking to develop stronger links between research, policy and practice that can generate new insights relevant to local contexts.

Achieving ESRC objectives

This investment contributes to the ‘digital society’ priority area of investment in ESRC’s 2022 to 2025 delivery plan.

It also contributes to the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) strategic theme of creating opportunities and improving outcomes (further details in the UKRI 5 year strategy).

Professor Alison Park, ESRC Interim Executive Chair, said:

Through the education research programme, ESRC is funding important new research that will generate insights and help address ongoing challenges for the UK’s compulsory education systems, including how to attract, educate and retain excellent teachers, and how to adopt and harness the benefits of new technologies. The programme will support both teachers and children by tackling issues such as resilience, participation, recruitment, training and retention. The research will use the power of social science to generate a range of exciting outputs that have the potential to directly transform UK education and create a more inclusive and supportive learning environment.