Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
Research programme to ensure UK economy uses AI to grow safely
Researchers to be supported in boosting defences against societal risks such as deepfakes and cyber-attacks.
- Support unveiled for researchers to boost defences against societal risks including deepfakes and cyber-attacks
- First phase of AI Safety Institute scheme to provide researchers with up to £200,000 in grants launches
- Programme dedicated to ‘systemic AI safety’ to boost public trust as technology is rolled out across the economy
Researchers focused on boosting society’s resilience against AI risks such as deepfakes, misinformation, and cyber-attacks, can now access government grants to drive forward their work which will help ensure the safety of AI, as the UK taps into its potential to spark economic growth and improvements to public services.
The scheme launched today (Tuesday 15th October), in partnership with the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), is focused on how society can be protected from the potential risks of AI. It will also support research to tackle the threat of AI systems failing unexpectedly, for example in the financial sector.
Tackling these risks head on will boost public confidence in the technology which holds enormous potential to spark long-term growth, while keeping the UK at the heart of research into responsible and trustworthy AI development. Ensuring public confidence in AI is central to the government’s plans for seizing its potential, as the UK harnesses the technology to drive up productivity and deliver public services which are fit for the future.
To ensure the UK can continue to harness the enormous opportunities of AI, the government has also committed to introduce highly-targeted legislation for the handful of companies developing the most powerful AI models, ensuring a proportionate approach to regulation rather than new blanket rules on its use.
Systemic AI safety is focused on the systems and infrastructure where AI is being deployed across different sectors. The programme launched today hopes to spark a broad range of research to identify the critical risks of frontier AI adoption in critical sectors like healthcare and energy services, identifying potential solutions which can then be transformed into long-term tools which tackle potential AI risks in these areas.
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, Peter Kyle said:
My focus is on speeding up the adoption of AI across the country so that we can kickstart growth and improve public services. Central to that plan though is boosting public trust in the innovations which are already delivering real change.
That’s where this grants programme comes in. By tapping into a wide range of expertise from industry to academia, we are supporting the research which will make sure that as we roll AI systems out across our economy, they can be safe and trustworthy at the point of delivery.
Launching the formal opening of its Systemic Safety Grants Programme, the UK’s AI Safety Institute is looking to back around 20 projects with funding of up to £200,000 each over the course of its first phase, worth £4 million. In total the fund is worth £8.5 million, first announced at May’s AI Seoul Summit, with the additional cash to become available in due course as further phases are launched.
Applicants will be assessed on the potential issues their research could solve and what risks it addresses, having until 26th of November to submit their proposals.
AI Safety Institute Chair Ian Hogarth, said:
This grants programme allows us to advance broader understanding on the emerging topic of systemic AI safety. It will focus on identifying and mitigating risks associated with AI deployment in specific sectors which could impact society, whether that’s in areas like deepfakes or the potential for AI systems to fail unexpectedly.
By bringing together researcher from a wide range of disciplines and backgrounds into this process of contributing to a broader base of AI research, we’re building up empirical evidence of where AI models could pose risks so we can develop a rounded approach to AI safety for the global public good.
The AI Safety Institute’s work in evaluating the safety of AI models is just one part of its mission, and the grants programme is set to deliver new research which will ultimately help societies across the world to better manage changes the technology could bring.
UK-based organisations are eligible to apply for grant funding via a dedicated website, and the programme’s opening phase will aim to deepen understandings over what challenges AI is likely to pose to society in the near future. Projects can also include international partners, boosting collaboration between developers and the AI research community while strengthening the shared global approach to the safe deployment and development of the technology.
Successful applicants will be confirmed in the end of January 2025, with the first round of grants then set to be awarded in February.
Notes to Editors
Visit AI Safety Institute website for:
- Guidance on how to apply for the grant scheme
- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the grant scheme and the application process
DSIT media enquiries
Email press@dsit.gov.uk
Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6pm 020 7215 300
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/research-programme-to-ensure-uk-economy-uses-ai-to-grow-safely
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
Tech Secretary welcomes foreign investment in UK data centres which will spur economic growth and AI innovation in Britain15/10/2024 11:20:00
Four major tech firms based in the US have committed to the UK as the place to invest in data centres, fueling Britain’s economic growth and spurring on AI development.
Landmark collaboration with largest pharmaceutical company14/10/2024 16:12:00
Collaboration announced at International Investment Summit, meeting the PM's ambitions to catalyse investment in the UK, proving the UK is open for business.
First UK-US online safety agreement pledges closer co-operation to keep children safe online10/10/2024 16:20:00
Statement between the UK and US will bring countries closer on joint priority of creating a safer online world.
Search begins for next generation of cyber security talent09/10/2024 11:05:00
Young people across the country are being called upon to put their cyber skills to the test in the new UK Cyber Team Competition, offering them the chance to represent the UK on the world stage and kickstart a career in cyber security.
OS named future operator of National Underground Asset Register08/10/2024 12:10:00
Geospatial Commission appoint Ordnance Survey to operate the National Underground Asset Register, with the service transitioning to public beta in spring 2025.
New government tech deals boost the business of cancer detection07/10/2024 14:05:00
New UK-created therapies for cancer will be trialled in the UK – furthering the nation’s life sciences industry as one of the great drivers of economic growth.
Tech experts to shape government digital vision to drive innovation and boost public services01/10/2024 10:10:10
Millions are set to benefit from reduced waiting times and improved public services, as technology experts, advocates, and academics come together to shape the government's new 'digital centre.
New support for semiconductor firms to grow, powering growth in £10 billion UK industry26/09/2024 12:10:00
Support for semiconductor scale-ups announced as Lord Vallance kicks off a stakeholder forum ahead of the G7 Semiconductors Points of Contact group in Cambridge.
GOV.UK One Login: Designing for inclusion at scale23/09/2024 12:10:00
Blog posted by: Pablo Romero - Lead User Researcher for Digital Identity, Government Digital Service and Helena Trippe, Head of User Centred Design for GOV.UK One Login, Government Digital Service, 19 September 2024 – Categories: GOV.UK One Login, Service design, User research.