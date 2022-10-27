OFQUAL
Research report examines views of assessments during pandemic
Publication today reports students’ experiences and perceptions after exams cancellation in 2021.
Research published by Ofqual today reflects the views of students, parents and school leaders on assessment arrangements during 2021, following the cancellation of exams.
A series of YouGov surveys commissioned by Ofqual and published today finds the public and stakeholders had less confidence in arrangements for 2021 than in exams.
Just over half (52%) agreed, however, that the arrangements for grading and assessing students in 2021 were as good as they could be in the circumstances. Agreement was highest among parents (59%) and senior school and college leaders (55%), and lowest among students (46%).
