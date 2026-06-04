Research reveals strong satisfaction among heat pump trainees

94% of installers surveyed were either very satisfied or satisfied with the training received through the government's Heat Training Grant, new research shows.

94% of installers satisfied with training to fit heat pumps

Heat Training Grant backs people to retrain with £7 million Government funding a year as part of clean energy jobs boom

Minister McCluskey visits state-of-the-art Daikin training centre to meet installers and apprentices

Hundreds of heat pump engineers are satisfied with their training in the clean energy jobs of the future thanks to a Government-backed scheme, as shown in new research published today (Thursday 4 June).

Results from the mid-scheme review of the Government’s multi-million-pound Heat Training Grant show 94% of those surveyed said they were either very satisfied or satisfied with the training they received, while 95% had already recommended – or were likely to recommend – the training to a friend or colleague.

Backed by £7 million a year, the programme offers £500 off the cost of training to become a heat pump installer or heat network professional, making them low-cost or in some cases free.

This is designed to help experienced heating installers upskill in low-carbon heating systems, placing them at the forefront of the clean energy jobs boom as part of the Government’s plan to invest in homegrown clean energy.

The programme has supported over 11,300 courses since its inception.

To mark the research being published, Minister for Energy Consumers, Martin McCluskey, today visited the state-of-the-art Daikin training academy in Manchester to meet some of the 3,000 installers who have benefitted from training with Daikin this year.

Minister for Energy Consumers, Martin McCluskey, said:

Meeting the next generation of heat pump installers at Daikin’s cutting-edge training academy in Manchester has brought home that the clean energy jobs of the future are happening right now. The trainees and instructors here, and across the country, are on the frontline of getting Britain off the fossil fuel rollercoaster, with over 11,300 heat pump training courses already delivered to upskill engineers and installers. Research today shows the scheme has been massively popular with those taking it on. With the opportunity for £500 off the cost of training, there has never been a better time to become a heat pump installer and learn the new skills powering the UK with clean energy.

Daniel Jackson, Training Manager at Daikin UK, said:

The Heat Training Grant is playing an important role in accelerating the upskilling of the heating workforce. At Daikin, we’ve already helped hundreds of installers access grant-funded training and are seeing growing interest from engineers looking to diversify into low-carbon technologies. Investments in skills are critical to ensuring consumers across the UK can benefit from the transition to cleaner heating, while also supporting regional jobs and economic growth.

The Warm Homes Plan, the biggest home upgrade project in British history, pledged £7 million per year for the Heat Training Grant until 2029, which will contribute to supporting 180,000 additional jobs in energy efficiency and clean heating by 2030.

The British people are showing record demand for clean heat products.

Heat Pump Association figures suggest that 2025 was a record-breaking year for heat pump installations in the UK, with more than 110,000 heat pumps sold across the UK in 2025 and a 36% increase in applications to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

This figure includes over 60,000 MCS certified heat pump installations in 2025, the most ever for a single year.

The Warm Homes Plan – backed by £15 billion of funding – will offer low and zero interest loans to install heat pumps, solar panels and batteries, ensuring everyone has access to the benefits and savings on offer.

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