Research will support the expansion of treescapes in the UK
Six major research projects will explore the most effective ways to expand the UK’s trees, hedgerows, woodlands and forests in rural and urban settings.
Forests and other treescapes account for more than 13% of the UK’s land surface, and capture approximately 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year. This provides an important contribution to the UK’s goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
They also:
- reduce flooding
- improve biodiversity
- reduce pollution
- benefit people’s wellbeing.
Expanding woodlands and forests
The six interdisciplinary studies announced have received a share of £3 million funding over the next two years from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI). Each will improve our understanding of the composition of treescapes in the UK, and their value to people and the planet.
The research will also support the government’s ambition to increase tree cover across the country.
Improving understanding of treescapes
The six projects will:
- investigate new approaches to woodland expansion, including natural colonisation
- develop practical tools for farmers to support the expansion of tree planting on agricultural land
- study the development of agroforestry, which is the growing of trees alongside crops and livestock farming on the same land, in rural areas and surrounding towns and cities
- establish a web-based tool that will map the risk of woodland and farmland damage caused by deer
- establish how to bridge the gap between national objectives of net zero and tree planting targets, and how to practically achieve that at a local level
- understand the potential to diversify the composition of tree species in woodland to increase resilience to climate change, pests and diseases.
Six innovative studies
Involving multidisciplinary teams led by six research institutes, the studies are part of the £15.6 million Future of UK Treescapes Programme.
The programme is designed to answer the ‘what, where, how and for whom’ of treescape expansion and will help us to better safeguard our trees, woods and forests.
The research will also investigate the importance of tree expansion in urban spaces, why we connect with woodlands, and how we encourage landowners and farmers to plant more trees.
