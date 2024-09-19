Researchers call for better DEI support from project employers

Experts are urging for better support for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices from employers in the project profession as new research explores and compares the early career experiences of project professionals from racially diverse backgrounds.

The findings have been published in a new report by the Association for Project Management (APM), Improving the Early-Career Experiences of Racially Diverse Project Professionals.

The research is believed to be the first to explore the early-career experiences of racially/ethnically diverse project professionals working in the business and construction sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It was carried out by Dr Christina Scott-Young, Associate Professor in the School of Property, Construction, and Project Management at RMIT University Dr Jessica Borg, Lecturer in the School of Management at RMIT University; and Dr Naomi Borg, Senior Project Manager at Turner and Townsend.

The three are now encouraging companies in these sectors to share examples of good DEI practice, so that early career diverse project professionals can benefit from greater support in their profession.

Dr Christina Scott-Young, Dr Jessica Borg, and Dr Naomi Borg said: “Our research was exploratory. Since we found no previous research on racially diverse early-career project professionals in the UK or Australia, our study aimed to map, for the first time, their perspectives and lived experiences in the two predominant sectors that employ project professionals: the construction and business industries. As so little research has been done in this area, our research constitutes an important first step in highlighting the experiences of racially diverse project management professionals.”

‘Concerning levels of discrimination’

The research found that almost three-quarters of the women and half the men working in business and construction projects had experienced some form of identity-based discrimination in their workplace. Almost half of the participants had experienced racial discrimination at work; more so in the UK than in Australia.

The authors recently said:

“Reflecting on these high figures, we would do well to be mindful of the negative impacts that racial discrimination can have on an individual. We found it concerning that discrimination was so prevalent towards early career diverse project management professionals. We hope that our research helps highlight this issue and, in turn, helps encourage action towards creating a more inclusive project management community.”

The research also found that many organisations in the project profession already have the necessary policies in place to encourage diversity management practises, but they aren’t always being enforced effectively enough to deal with workplace discrimination.

As well as sharing insight into the lived experiences of racially/ethnically diverse project professionals, the report identifies factors that facilitate a more positive experience. It lists several recommendations for employers, universities and professional bodies, including:

Offer better onboarding, greater managerial and peer support and mentoring

Audit the effectiveness of diversity and inclusion policies

Implement further diversity and inclusion measures and/or training when indicated

Listen directly to the voices of diverse employees about their specific needs.

The researchers recently explained:

“Simply having these policies and practices in place does not guarantee that workers will feel confident enough to report discrimination (especially early career employees), or if they do report, that appropriate action will be taken by the organisation. We see an opportunity for companies to share their best practice approaches for the purposes of ensuring their early career diverse project professionals are supported at work and in their careers.”

Case study – The DEI practices of MIGSO-PCUBED in the UK

The report highlights the importance of diversity in the project profession, and many organisations are taking a considered and enforced approach to diversity management practices for early career professionals. MIGSO-PCUBED (MP) is a values-driven project management consultancy. MP UK has 350 employees and headquarters in London, with Hubs in Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham.

In 2021, MP created an employee-driven DEI ‘Community of Purpose’ comprising of 10 committed individuals to shape and nurture a culture where everyone is valued and where DEI underpins everything MP do. The success of the MP DEI programme has led the community to grow to over 80-strong, as of 2024, and it actively works on raising awareness across the workforce, creating a safe space for open dialogue, and enabling every employee to engage with DEI.

The MP DEI programme includes:

Affinity groups: Community-led employee networks (LGBTQ+, Women, Ethnic Diversity (EDEN), Neurodiversity, Enable and Parents) offer support and a safe environment to encourage colleagues to openly share experiences and embrace their authentic selves at work.

Reverse Monitoring: Designed to deepen the understanding and awareness of senior leadership by sharing the diverse experiences and perspectives of junior colleagues to drive culture change from the top.

Safe space: Regular sessions discussing complex and sensitive issues in small, psychologically safe settings, engaging colleagues from outside the DEI Community of Practise (CoP) with support from HR.

Inclusion events: MP UK’s calendar of inclusion events raises awareness and celebrates diversity, making all staff feel valued and recognised.

Allyship programme: Being designed to educate the workforce in the concept of allyship and using individual privilege to help create equity and inclusion, phase 1 involves a series of workshops held at various inclusion events.

DEI Assurance: MP recognise that a lack of diversity at senior levels carries the risk that decision making does not sufficiently consider the needs of minority groups. They actively mitigate this risk by seeking DEI assurance in their corporate change programmes and policy development.

Mark Sorrell, Head of Public Sector for MP UK, said: “We recognise that achieving true equity at work is a long-term endeavour that relies on continued engagement and sustained effort at all levels. Our successes to date have served to galvanise a determined and committed community who will advocate for the minority and drive change to everyone's advantage.”

A different perspective

While some findings from their report may be concerning, Dr Christina Scott-Young, Dr Jessica Borg, and Dr Naomi Borg stressed the importance of looking at the positive as well as the negative:

“Our research tells a story not only of discrimination but also of inclusion. It is from looking at the duality and the complexity of these experiences that we can start to better understand how best to support a racially diverse project management workforce. Almost half of the participants had experienced racial discrimination at work, while there just over 50% who did not. “We are encouraged by APM’s funding of research in the space. We hope to see research continue on this topic as we strive together to achieve a more equitable, socially sustainable and diverse community in the project management profession.”

Download Improving the Early-Career Experiences of Racially Diverse Project Professionals