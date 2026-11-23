In a new report, Public Health Wales has set out eight priorities where research and evaluation are needed to support evidence-informed action on resilience and adaptation to climate change.

The Climate Change and Health Areas of Research and Interest for Public Health in Wales report was developed through a review of climate change evidence, input from more than 100 stakeholders and discussions with the Climate Change Programme Board at Public Health Wales.

Climate change is already affecting health and wellbeing in Wales through risks such as extreme heat, flooding, air pollution, food and water insecurity, disruption to essential services and impacts on wellbeing. The report identifies eight key areas where future research could help strengthen resilience and improve health outcomes:

Climate resilience and emergency preparedness

Health equity and vulnerable populations

Sustainable health systems

Mental health and community wellbeing

Food and water security

Environmental quality

Built environment and housing

Community engagement, communication and co-production

The priorities are intended to help focus future research, guide investment and support collaboration across academia, public services, funders, communities and the third sector.

Rebecca Masters, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales said: “Climate change presents growing risks to health and wellbeing in Wales, from the immediate impacts of extreme weather to longer-term effects on communities, services and inequalities.

“While the evidence base is expanding, important gaps remain. By setting out our research priorities, we aim to help focus future research and investment on the areas that can have the greatest impact on protecting health and reducing inequalities.

“We’re encouraging partners to work with us to generate the evidence needed to support effective climate action and healthier futures for people in Wales.

“Public Health Wales is inviting organisations and individuals with an interest in this issue to inform research proposals, funding decisions, partnerships and projects. We also welcome opportunities to develop priorities into funded programmes of research that can generate evidence for policy and practice.

“Those interested in working with Public Health Wales on climate change and health research can contact the Research and Development Office at PHW.Research@wales.nhs.uk.”