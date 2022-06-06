Scottish Government
Reshaping unscheduled care services
More than £50 million to support new approach to reduce A&E waiting times.
People needing urgent and unplanned hospital care will benefit from a new national improvement programme aimed at reducing waiting times.
The Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative will see health boards adopt a number of measures to reduce A&E waiting times and improve patient experience, including offering alternatives to hospital–based treatment.
People will also be offered scheduled urgent appointments to avoid long waits in A&E. The programme will also determine how the discharge process can be simplified to ensure patients don't face unnecessary delays in leaving hospital. Health boards will share more than £50 million of funding this year (2022-23) to support this national integrated approach with work already underway in some areas.
Earlier this week the Scottish Government’s Resource Spending Review was published, setting out priorities for the next five years, including investment and reform of health and social care services.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf recently said:
“It is absolutely crucial we ensure people are receiving the right care at the right time and in the right place. That’s why I’m pleased to confirm today’s £50 million investment to help achieve our national urgent and unscheduled care priorities.
“Our twin approach of investment and reform in urgent and unscheduled care will help boards see people who need urgent attention more quickly. For many, A&E may not be the best place for their healthcare needs and our £50 million improvement programme will offer patients alternative routes to urgent care. Last year 4,500 patients received care from a Hospital at Home service – without this these patients would have experienced an acute hospital stay, we are determined to build on this success.”
Background
Urgent and Unscheduled care is classed as any unplanned health care for patients seeking emergency or critical care often presenting at hospital.
