Scottish Government
|Printable version
Resident Doctors strike action averted
Agreement reached on pay and contract reform.
Resident Doctors have voted to accept a revised pay and contract reform offer and call off strike action.
The British Medical Association (BMA) has confirmed that its members have accepted an offer of 4.25% in 2025-26 and 3.75% in 2026-27 – a deal that matches one recently accepted by nurses and other health care staff.
The agreement, which will see a cumulative 8.16% uplift over two years, also includes a separate package of contractual reform over the same period with a total combined investment of £133 million.
Proposed strike action, which had originally been postponed by the BMA on 9 January, will now be cancelled.
Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with Resident Doctors over pay and contractual reform.
“I’m grateful to the BMA for the intensive and constructive talks we held to reach this agreement and for confirmation that any threat of industrial action is now fully lifted, avoiding any cancelled operations or disruption to care.
“The combined offer will see the same pay deal which nurses and NHS support staff agreed.
“It also includes additional investment in contractual reform over the same period, providing a total combined investment of £133 million over this time, underlining our commitment to the 2023 pay and contract reform agreement.
“With Scotland remaining the only part of the UK to avoid pay-related strike action in the NHS, I am now determined that we will continue to make progress in cutting waiting times and ensuring people get quality care.”
Background
This investment will allow Resident Doctors and Resident Dentists to move to the next point on their pay journey from 1 December 2025.
Any Resident Doctor or Resident Dentist at the top of their respective pay scale who cannot benefit from a pay point increase will receive the equivalent value in a one-off consolidated payment to enable further progress on contract reform. This will ensure that all Resident Doctors and Resident Dentists are treated equitably.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/resident-doctors-strike-action-averted/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
ScotRail fares frozen for 12 months12/02/2026 15:05:00
ScotRail fares will be frozen for the next year to keep money in people’s pockets, First Minister John Swinney has announced.
Additional £10 million budget funding for community justice12/02/2026 12:05:00
Reconviction rate after Community Payback lower than short term sentences.
Retaining top business talent12/02/2026 10:25:00
£35 million to help companies scale up and stay in Scotland.
First new GP walk-in service opens11/02/2026 15:25:00
Major milestone in delivering faster access to care.
Funding stability for more third sector organisations11/02/2026 14:25:00
Multi-year investment to support women and girls.
Police stop and search powers11/02/2026 10:05:00
Views are being sought on proposed changes to the Code of Practice for how Scotland’s police officers use stop and search powers.
Supporting community climate action10/02/2026 12:05:00
Community groups, cultural organisations and education initiatives are amongst the Scottish organisations who will be able to bid for support from a fund aimed at engaging people in tackling the climate emergency.
Strengthening the third sector10/02/2026 10:05:00
A partnership to boost outcomes and better support communities.