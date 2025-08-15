Residential rehabilitation expansion

£2.4 million project to support people from Highlands and Islands.

A new residential rehabilitation service focused on supporting people from the Highlands and Western and Northern Isles to recover from drug and alcohol use has been officially opened.

The new facility – Nevis House – expands on the work carried out by CrossReach at its existing Beechwood House site in Inverness.

Nevis House will provide six beds, equating to up to 22 placements a year. It aims to support referrals from more remote parts of the Highlands alongside the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

The Scottish Government allocated £100 million to residential rehabilitation as part of the National Mission on drug deaths, including over £38 million which was made available directly to eight projects – including Nevis House – to increase residential rehabilitation capacity across the country.

Speaking at the official opening, Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Maree Todd, said:

“The second round of the Scottish Government’s Residential Rehabilitation Rapid Capacity Programme was designed with the aim of supporting the development of residential rehab services outside the Central Belt, and I’m very pleased to see that this has been achieved with this project. Expanding residential rehab capacity is central to our National Mission on drugs and I’m grateful to all those who have worked hard to provide this additional service.

“Latest published data suggests we are making good progress towards meeting our 1,000 placement target by 2026, with a recent publication showing that in 2024-25, statutory funding was approved for 913 residential rehabilitation placements.

“We are also providing record levels of funding for drug and alcohol programmes, and widening access to treatment, and life-saving naloxone as well as residential rehabilitation.”

CrossReach CEO Viv Dickenson said:

“We are delighted that Nevis House has now opened in Inverness and are grateful to the Scottish Government for the investment and support from the Alcohol and Drug Partnerships in Highland, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland, that has made this possible. The centre will allow the expansion of the work of CrossReach in these areas to allow greater capacity in our residential recovery services enabling a quicker response when people come forward for help.

“We know from people with lived experience of our services that coming into residential rehabilitation is the next step on that all important journey of recovery, and sustained abstinence. This investment will not only save lives, it will give people who have struggled with substance use issues a chance to rebuild their lives and look forward to the future with hope.”

Background

According to the most recent Public Health Scotland report published in July 2025, there were a total of 42 residential rehabilitation placements approved for statutory funding for Highland ADP in 2024-25.

Scottish Government residential rehabilitation bed capacity in Scotland statistics showed that there was a rise in residential rehabilitation bed capacity from an estimated 425 beds in 2021 to a maximum of 513 in 2024 – an increase of 21%

This report counted bed capacity as of September 2024 – since then, further beds have become available through the completing of projects directly funded by the Scottish Government. These include the expansion of this service in Inverness, Maxie Richards Foundation’s service in Tighnabruaich and the opening of Phoenix Futures’ new national service in Aberdeenshire, Rae House. Further beds will follow through the expansion of Rae House’s second phase, which is a housing and quasi-residential dayhab programme based in Aberdeen City.

The next publication on residential rehabilitation bed capacity will be published in the autumn.