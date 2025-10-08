Residential rehabilitation funding

Extra support to increase access.

An innovative funding programme to help make sure residential rehabilitation placements are available where they are most needed has been extended by the Scottish Government.

The £2 million Additional Placement Fund allows Alcohol and Drug Partnerships (ADPs) in areas where demand is high, to more easily access money if their existing funding has run out.

Speaking at Phoenix Futures residential service in Glasgow, during Challenge Poverty Week, Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Maree Todd yesterday said:

“We know that drug deaths are more likely in the most deprived areas, so it is encouraging that Phoenix Futures is committed to ensuring equality of access to treatment. The Scottish Government is also focused on tackling the causes of poverty and deprivation. “Improving access to residential rehab is a key part of the National Mission to reduce drug deaths and improve lives. “Public Health Scotland recently confirmed that 984 people started a publicly funded residential rehab placement and that we are on track to reach our target of 1,000 people being publicly funded to go to residential rehab by 2026. “But we want to go further. We have provided a record £115 million direct to local Alcohol and Drug Partnerships – but have also listened to what residential rehabilitation providers and those with lived experience have told us about improving access. This fund ensures that extra – and longer – placements are more readily available. The fund has already helped dozens of people and extending it will provide even more support.”

Phoenix Futures chief executive Karen Biggs yesterday said:

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s continued commitment to improving access to residential rehabilitation through the extension of the Additional Placement Fund. At Phoenix Futures, we see every day the life-changing impact that residential treatment has on people, families, and communities across Scotland. This extension will help increase equity of access for those who might otherwise struggle to receive the support they need. “We are pleased to see the Scottish Government’s recognition of the importance of residential treatment and its efforts to ensure that those in greatest need are not left behind. We look forward to continuing to work with the Scottish Government and colleagues across the sector to build a sustainable and equitable system that ensures consistent access to residential treatment for everyone who needs it.”

Phoenix Futures Deputy Director of Operations – Scotland Jeanne Rutherford yesterday said:

“Access to residential treatment can change and often save lives. It gives people the time, space, and support they need to recover, rebuild and start to hope again. “We’re really pleased to see the Scottish Government extend the Additional Placement Fund. This will help break down barriers such as geography and funding, creating greater equity of access for people across the country. “Residential treatment is a lifeline for many of the people we support, especially those facing the greatest challenges. The Government’s continued commitment helps ensure that lifeline remains available to everyone who needs it.”

Background

To expand residential rehabilitation capacity, the Scottish Government has made £38 million available for eight projects across Scotland to provide additional beds.

The Scottish Government published an interim report in November 2024 which provided an updated count of residential rehabilitation capacity in Scotland. It showed that there has been a rise in residential rehabilitation capacity from an estimated 425 beds in 2021 to a maximum of 513 in 2024 – an increase of 21%.

The report counted bed capacity as of September 2024; since then, further beds have become available as projects directly funded by the Scottish Government in Inverness, Tighnabruaich and Aberdeenshire have been completed.