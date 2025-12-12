Scottish Government
Resilience committee meets to discuss winter flu
Hospital admissions rise as cases continue to increase.
Justice Secretary Angela Constance recently chaired a resilience meeting to discuss the rising number of flu cases and the subsequent pressure on health services.
She was joined by the Health Secretary, the Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Gregor Smith and Public Health Scotland Head of Health Protection (infection Services) Jim McMenamin.
Flu cases have risen 24% in the past week, with hospital admissions up 15%. Ministers heard of measures being taken to alleviate the pressures on health and social care services and ensure they have enough resources. This includes additional support to NHS24 and the Scottish Ambulance Service, as well as a £20 million investment to support social care and front door pressures to improve flow.
The Health Secretary Neil Gray recently convened a meeting of the Winter Pressures Oversight Group to ensure health and care services have the resources needed during peak demand.
He said:
“We are seeing an increase in flu cases earlier this year and we know flu hits harder for some people, especially the most vulnerable members of our communities.
“Vaccination remains the best protection against the virus and I encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward for theirs if they have not yet done so.
“New evidence from Public Health Scotland and early evidence from UKHSA shows that this year’s vaccine does a good job of preventing hospital admissions for the strains currently circulating.
“As of 7 December, over 1.2 million adult flu vaccines have been delivered - over 97,000 more than this point last winter. In addition, more than 470,000 children have had their vaccine, bringing the total number of flu vaccinations delivered this season to over 1.7 million.
“But as flu typically peaks in late December or January, driven by the socialising we do over Christmas and New Year, we are urging those eligible to get vaccinated before the holidays and help protect each other and our NHS this winter.
“We are taking a range of measures to ensure our health service is as resilient as possible over the next few months £20 million has been allocated for health board initiatives to increase social care capacity and relieve pressure on acute services.”
Background
New evidence from Public Health Scotland published today (Dec 11) shows that the flu vaccine provides important protection against severe illness. PHS found so far this winter, children in Scotland are 78% less likely to be admitted to hospital with flu if vaccinated; with vaccinated adults in Scotland aged 65 and over 37% less likely to be hospitalised.
As of 7 December, over 1.2 million adult flu vaccines have been delivered – over 97,000 more than this point last winter. In addition, more than 470,000 children have had their vaccine, bringing the total number of flu vaccinations delivered this season to over 1.7 million.
