Friday 27 Jan 2023 @ 16:20
Scottish Government
Printable version

Resilience committee on health pressures

Fourth meeting to discuss pressure on healthcare services.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired another resilience meeting this morning as part of the ongoing efforts to help lead health and social care out of the toughest winter in its history.

This is the fourth time the Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGoRR) has gathered to discuss the scale of the of challenge and find solutions.

The First Minister heard updates on hospital capacity, actions to alleviate delayed discharge, and the rates of respiratory illness. Statistics published this week have shown a continued improvement in A&E performance, although hospital occupancy levels remain high. 

She was joined by the Deputy First Minister, the Health Secretary and other cabinet ministers, along with the Chief Medical Officer and senior representatives from NHS boards, COSLA, Integration Joint Boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The First Minister said:

“It is encouraging to see A&E waiting times are reducing, and long waits in emergency departments dropping, but significant challenges remain. 

“We’re pulling every lever at our disposal to get us through this winter. Above all, I want to thank the incredible efforts of staff right across the health and social care system for their commitment and hard work during this extremely challenging winter.”

Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/resilience-committee-on-health-pressures-1/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

More funding to help parents and infants at risk

27/01/2023 15:05:00

Supporting perinatal and infant mental health.

Independent Advocacy Service celebrates one year anniversary

27/01/2023 10:20:00

550 disabled people supported to access Scottish social security benefits.

Women’s Health Champion appointed

26/01/2023 16:20:00

Improving health outcomes for women.

Investing in recycling

26/01/2023 15:20:00

£21m to modernise collections in Glasgow.

Hunting with Dogs Bill passed

25/01/2023 16:20:00

Tighter laws to protect Scotland’s wildlife.

Boosting the social care workforce

25/01/2023 15:15:00

Campaign aims to help fill vacant posts.

Help with council tax bills

25/01/2023 12:25:00

Minister urges people to check eligibility for support.

Quarterly Housing Statistics, January 2023

24/01/2023 14:05:00

A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Legal Aid £11m package agreed

23/01/2023 12:25:00

Funding secures free legal services to those most in need.  