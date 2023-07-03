Resilience committee to discuss potential junior doctors’ industrial action

SGoRR will meet on Monday to consider contingency planning options.

First Minister Humza Yousaf will chair a meeting this morning ahead of potential industrial action by junior doctors later this month.

The Scottish Government Resilience Room will be activated for a meeting to discuss the significant impact a junior doctors’ strike will have on patients and to explore what mitigations can be put in place – while pay negotiations continue.

The meeting will include an update on continuing negotiations with the British Medical Association (BMA), an explanation of significant impacts on the NHS and an assessment of contingency plans.

Joining the First Minister at the meeting will be the Deputy First Minister, the Health Secretary and other health ministers, the Chief Medical Officer, and senior representatives from the NHS in Scotland.

The First Minister said: