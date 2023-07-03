Scottish Government
|Printable version
Resilience committee to discuss potential junior doctors’ industrial action
SGoRR will meet on Monday to consider contingency planning options.
First Minister Humza Yousaf will chair a meeting this morning ahead of potential industrial action by junior doctors later this month.
The Scottish Government Resilience Room will be activated for a meeting to discuss the significant impact a junior doctors’ strike will have on patients and to explore what mitigations can be put in place – while pay negotiations continue.
The meeting will include an update on continuing negotiations with the British Medical Association (BMA), an explanation of significant impacts on the NHS and an assessment of contingency plans.
Joining the First Minister at the meeting will be the Deputy First Minister, the Health Secretary and other health ministers, the Chief Medical Officer, and senior representatives from the NHS in Scotland.
The First Minister said:
“Junior doctors make an extremely important contribution to NHS Scotland – which is why we have offered a fair and progressive rise which will mean a cumulative pay increase of 14.5% over two years, the best offer on the table in the UK. We have been clear to the BMA that we are willing to match the pay uplift we have given to nurses, midwives, and other Agenda for Change staff, for junior doctors.
“This is the biggest investment in junior doctor pay for the last 20 years and a step forward to modernising pay bargaining, restoring confidence among junior doctors and ensuring their contribution to our healthcare system is appropriately recognised.
“While I am disappointed that BMA Scotland members are proceeding with plans for industrial action, the Scottish Government will continue to work with NHS Scotland to make sure appropriate contingency plans are in place in order to minimise any potential disruption to services. However, we have to be upfront with the public, a junior doctors’ strike will cause major disruption and result in the significant cancellation of treatment, surgery and care the NHS is able to provide.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/resilience-committee-to-discuss-potential-junior-doctors-industrial-action/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Encouraging Fair Work03/07/2023 15:05:00
Applicants for public sector grants must support better pay and conditions for workers in order to qualify, under new strengthened criteria which has come into force.
The Elizabeth Sword03/07/2023 13:05:00
His Majesty King Charles III will be presented with a new sword as Scotland marks the Coronation in Edinburgh this week.
Scotland prepares for world’s biggest cycling event03/07/2023 12:05:00
One month until 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.
Strengthening the safety net03/07/2023 09:25:00
Action plan to ensure Scottish Welfare Fund reaches those in most need.
A new deal with local government30/06/2023 16:20:00
Verity House Agreement signed by First Minister and COSLA President.
Tackling the environmental impact of disposable vapes30/06/2023 15:20:00
Zero Waste Scotland delivers Government-commissioned review
Two Scottish Investment Zones announced30/06/2023 12:05:00
Glasgow and the North East in line for up to £160 million support.
Next steps for marine protection30/06/2023 09:15:00
Further community and industry engagement planned.
Seizing the benefits of start-ups29/06/2023 17:15:00
Multi-million investment to unleash entrepreneurial talent.