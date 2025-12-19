UK Resilience Academy
Resilience in the Round: Podcast 3
Professionalising Resilience
In this episode the UKRA’s very own Head of Training and Curriculum, Dr El Parker, joins us in the Round to discuss her work in helping to strengthen the professionalisation of resilience. The conversation emphasises the diverse nature of resilience roles and the how individual competencies shape our resilience capabilities. It also explores how the shift towards ‘whole of society resilience’ has shaped important developments in the resilience and emergencies profession.
Packed with key information and unique insights from her work with partners to pioneer the Resilience and Emergencies Professional Apprenticeship, refresh the National Occupational Standards (NOS) for Resilience and Emergencies, and proactively develop new, professional training pathways at the UKRA, this conversation is not one to miss!
Available by clicking the link below or visiting popular streaming platforms:
* For further information on the development of the National Occupational Standards for Resilience and Emergencies, visit the Workforce Development Trust website.
Original article link: https://ukresilienceacademy.org/resources/podcast-3-professionalising-resilience/
