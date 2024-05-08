Welsh Government
|Printable version
Resilient planning systems and strategic relationships key to delivering affordable homes in Wales
In a speech in the Senedd, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning outlined her key priorities for her new portfolio.
Addressing the Chamber, The Cabinet Secretary said:
My new portfolio of Housing, Local Government and Planning, brings together the key elements required to deliver my top-most priorities; tackling homelessness and the commitment to deliver 20,000 additional homes for rent in the social sector.
To achieve these priorities, the Cabinet Secretary intends to formalise the strategic relationship between local government and the Welsh Government.
The Programme for Government outlines the Welsh Government’s ambitious target of delivering 20,000 homes for an affordable social rent this Senedd term.
The national development plan, Future Wales, identifies that over the period 2019-2039 around 110,000 new homes will be required in Wales.
By working more closely and effectively with local government and continuing to strengthen the resilience of planning services, we can maximise our chance of delivering much-needed homes in Wales.
The Cabinet Secretary continued:
With a stronger, more resilient planning system, and a more strategic relationship with local authorities, I am confident we can maximise our chances and deliver more affordable homes in Wales.
Recent statistics show that in 2022-23, the delivery of affordable housing by local authority partners tripled in the last five years.
Support to deliver affordable homes has been provided through a record investment in the Social Housing Grant, additional investment and flexibility through the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme and the much-needed uplift to the Housing Support Grant.
Resilient planning systems are essential to delivering affordable homes and work is already underway to improve planning services and resourcing.
The Cabinet Secretary will be engaging with Corporate Joint Committees to address resourcing and to improve resilience.
Local authorities were also encouraged to review their Local Development Plans in a timely manner to strengthen the resilience of planning services and speed up processes.
Ensuring the safety of homes is another key priority and the Cabinet Secretary recently announced a route to remediation for every residential building over 11 metres, irrespective of the presence of cladding.
The Cabinet Secretary also plans to introduce legislation to establish a new regulatory system in Wales, create clearer lines of accountability and impose a range of statutory duties on relevant “duty-holders” of multi-occupied residential buildings.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/resilient-planning-systems-and-strategic-relationships-key-delivering-affordable-homes-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New plan to reduce deaths caused by infections resistant to antibiotics08/05/2024 13:05:00
Everyone must play their part in preventing one of the world’s biggest killers, Wales’ Chief Medical and Veterinary Officers have said as they launch the next stage of a 20-year plan to reduce resistance to antibiotics.
Welsh farmers urged to be vigilant for signs of Bluetongue07/05/2024 14:05:00
Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer has urged farmers in Wales to be alert to signs of Bluetongue as we enter a period where animals are at an increased risk of contracting Bluetongue virus from midges.
New Chair of the Design Commission for Wales Ltd (DCfW Ltd) announced02/05/2024 11:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning, Julie James MS has appointed Ewan Jones as the new Chair of the Design Commission for Wales Ltd (DCfW Ltd).
Cadw's biggest conservation project taking shape at Caerphilly Castle02/05/2024 10:15:00
Culture Secretary, Lesley Griffiths has visited to Caerphilly Castle to see how a £10m investment at one of Wales’ finest historic sites is progressing.
New Cabinet Secretary casts a wide net on first visit with fishers02/05/2024 09:10:00
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies recently met with local fishers at Swansea Maritime Quarter.
Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund announced01/05/2024 11:15:00
A fund to support food and drink festivals and events across Wales opens for applications on Wednesday 1 May.
Home-grown Welsh zombie horror shooter tops international gaming charts30/04/2024 14:05:00
Sker Ritual, a gothic horror game with a strong Welsh backstory, was one of the best-selling PC and console games in the world following its launch last week– reaching the top 3 on Steam, top 5 on Xbox and top 10 on PlayStation.
Health Secretary congratulates Welsh winners at UK awards30/04/2024 09:05:00
Healthcare professionals from across NHS Wales were awarded for their innovative work, collaboration, and leadership to improve healthcare in Wales and beyond, at the UK’s Advancing Healthcare Awards 2024.
£20 million farm infrastructure support confirmed29/04/2024 14:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has today confirmed two funding schemes to support investment in on farm infrastructure, which will help to build resilience to the potential impact of climate change.