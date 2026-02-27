Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Resisting the elements at sea
Dstl and Swansea University are using AI and ML to design metals that last much longer in extreme environments.
Ships face some of the harshest conditions on Earth – saltwater, extreme temperatures, and powerful currents all combine to wear down metal parts over time. This can lead to costly repairs and even downtime for Naval vessels.
What if we could design metals that last much longer in these extreme environments?
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) is working with Swansea University to do exactly that by harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to design and develop new materials with improved corrosion resistance.
Many materials used in ships today can struggle to last as long as needed in harsh ocean conditions, but this research is exploring new combinations of materials to create stronger, more durable metal alloys.
These novel materials could be used within ships and other equipment that operate at sea to make them:
- stronger
- more reliable
- cheaper to maintain
Research partnership using this method
The work has been funded as part of the Defence Materials Centre of Excellence (DMEx), a £42.5 million research partnership between The University of Manchester, the Henry Royce Institute, and 23 other organisations. This research partnership will now use this new AI method to design and test advanced materials much more quickly. It is also engaging with industry to ensure they can be adopted quickly.
Allies are interested in this work too, and discussions have already started about possibly working together.
Benefits of this research
This research could transform how naval vessels are built and maintained – cutting costs, reducing downtime and keeping fleets ready for action. It’s a great example of how digital innovation and science can deliver real-world benefits that will help keep UK naval systems strong and secure for years to come.
This approach exemplifies the Strategic Defence Review call for a step-change in defence capability through digital transformation and scientific excellence.
Read some of our AI biscuit books.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/resisting-the-elements-at-sea
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Trial speeds up next generation of atomic clocks18/02/2026 13:05:00
Dstl’s trial has supported the development of next‑generation atomic clocks for the UK’s defence needs.
Partnering with the EPSRC funds vital defence research17/02/2026 10:10:10
Dstl’s partnership with the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) funds crucial defence research, including AI to boost intelligence analysis.
Science fiction prepares military for complex and unpredictable future of technology04/02/2026 15:20:00
Short stories inspiring defence and national security thinking.
Up to £1.5 million available for innovations that improve conflict wound care29/01/2026 12:20:00
Dstl/DMS competition through UKDI offers funding to innovators that can remedy gaps in modelling and treating conflict wounds.
Dstl overcome challenges of interoperability with new software07/01/2026 15:10:00
Dstl’s Single Information Environment (SInfoE) architecture solves the problem of accessing information across different systems and domains.
Honours for Dstl staff making a big impact on UK defence and security31/12/2025 09:20:00
Dstl experts who played a vital role in military operations and gave expert advice during the Southport murders investigation have been recognised for their work.
Emerging disruptive technologies NATO competition17/12/2025 12:15:00
We are looking for young people's thoughts and ideas on the opportunities and risks of emerging and disruptive technologies.
Project SIREN: advancing networked sensing through collaboration15/12/2025 14:20:00
A major breakthrough, delivered through Project SIREN, directly supports the UK’s future integrated air sensing capability and provides a clear operational advantage.