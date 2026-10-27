Respect Orders launch targeting anti-social behaviour offenders

Perpetrators of anti-social behaviour could be hit with tougher restrictions as new Respect Orders came into force across England and Wales yesterday.

The government’s flagship Respect Order enables police and councils to take stronger enforcement action against relentless adult offenders of anti-social behaviour.

Courts can ban offenders from town centres or stop them drinking in public hotspots such as high streets and local parks.

They can also hand out unlimited fines and tough community punishments, including curfews or hours of volunteering.

Offenders can also be ordered by the courts to tackle the root causes of their behaviour, from drug or alcohol treatment to anger management courses, instead of simply returning them to the streets to start the cycle again.

A wide range of authorities can apply for a Respect Order, including landlords for housing associations and transport networks, in addition to police and local councils.

Breaching a Respect Order would be a criminal offence, with police able to arrest anyone who ignores the rules. Those who flout an order could face up to 2 years’ jail time.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood yesterday said:

Unchecked, anti-social behaviour blights our communities. But it is not inevitable and I won’t accept it. For too long, we have lacked the powers we need to deal with this problem properly. From today, that changes: authorities will be able to take tough action against these offenders. This delivers on a commitment we made to the British people in our manifesto. And, most importantly, those who make life a misery for others will now face the consequences of their actions.

Respect Orders will be uploaded to the Police National Computer, so where someone is committing anti-social behaviour, police can check to see if one is in place and arrest them for breaching their conditions.

To receive a Respect Order, the perpetrator must have engaged in, or threatened to engage in, conduct that has caused, or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. This broad description means a wide range of behaviour could be captured.

Respect Orders replace civil injunctions for adult offenders and give police stronger enforcement powers, including the ability to arrest anyone who breaches an order.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Catherine Akehurst, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for anti-social behaviour, yesterday said:

We welcome the new legislation to introduce Respect Orders which will provide police and partner agencies additional tools to tackle anti-social behaviour which we know can so often undermine a sense of safety in communities, erode pride in neighbourhoods, and diminish overall quality of life. This new tool will enable swift enforcement against prolific offenders, while prioritising rehabilitation and support to break cycles of criminal and anti-social behaviour. We have been working closely with the Home Office and College of Policing to support the implementation of these new measures and developed operational guidance to assist frontline officers in readiness for their implementation.

Unlike other historic anti-social behaviour measures such as Anti-social Behaviour Orders – more commonly known as ASBOs – Respect Orders can also compel offenders to take positive action to deal with some of the root causes of their behaviour.

This government does not want to unnecessarily mark children with criminal records, so another key difference is that Respect Orders will only apply to adults aged 18 and over.

Under 18s can however still receive an existing Youth Injunction which includes both prohibitions and requirements.

John Hayward-Cripps, Chief Executive of Neighbourhood Watch yesterday said:

Anti-social behaviour can have a devastating effect on communities, undermining people’s sense of safety and making everyday life difficult for residents. Our members regularly tell us about the frustration of living with persistent problems that can be challenging to resolve. That’s why we welcome the government’s introduction of Respect Orders. If used effectively, they have the potential to provide agencies with stronger tools to tackle repeat offending and help restore confidence in local communities. Our volunteers tell us that people in their communities often feel like there are little or no consequences for the perpetrators of anti-social behaviour and there is limited feedback from statutory agencies on any action they are taking. We recognise how stretched statutory agencies are and support Respect Orders as an additional tool that can be used to address anti-social behaviour.

The orders are one part of the toolkit of measures we have introduced to crack down on anti-social behaviour. Other measures include:

tougher powers to seize vehicles linked to anti-social behaviour: officers no longer have to issue a warning before taking nuisance vehicles off the road and can also destroy them more quickly, helping tackle issues like noisey and disruptive car meets

extending dispersal powers from 48 to 72 hours: police can keep troublemakers away from communities for longer, and fines will be increased for those who breach community protection measures from £100 to £500

restoring neighbourhood policing: we have put 3,800 additional neighbourhood police and support officers into communities, and every police force now has a lead officer for anti-social behaviour, giving locals a dedicated point of contact, with police expected to respond to neighbourhood queries within 72 hours

Together, these powers help tackle anti-social behaviour by sending a clear message to offenders and local communities that this behaviour is not tolerated and are part of wider government action to restore confidence in policing.

Rebecca Bryant, CEO of Resolve yesterday said: